Get History Tracking Orders

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (User ID)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-history-orders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-history-orders?productType=usdt-futures&symbol=BTCUSDT&endTime=1695721038000&startTime=1692599209000&limit=1" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
idLessThanStringNoSeparate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the end ID of the corresponding interface.
idGreaterThanStringNoSeparate page content after this ID is requested (newer data), and the value input should be the end ID of the corresponding interface.
startTimeStringNoStart timestamp
(Copy trade creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
endTimeStringNoEnd timestamp
(Copy trade creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
limitStringNoNumber of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.
symbolStringNoTrading pairs, case sensitive
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
traderIdStringNoTrader ID
Request Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695808417159,
    "data": {
        "trackingList": [
            {
                "trackingNo": "123123123123",
                "posSide": "long",
                "openLeverage": "20",
                "openSize": "0.1852",
                "closeSize": "0.1852",
                "openPriceAvg": "32000.5",
                "closePriceAvg": "28233.0",
                "achievedPL": "-697.74100000",
                "openFee": "-5.92649260",
                "closeFee": "-5.22875160",
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "profitRate": "-235.47",
                "netProfit": "-697.74100000",
                "openOrderId": "1",
                "closeOrderId": "1",
                "openTime": "1695176941362",
                "closeTime": "1695353868557",
                "traderId": "**********",
                "productType": "usdt-futures"
            }
        ],
        "endId": ""
    }
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
trackingListListOverview of elite trade records
>trackingNoStringOrder number tracking
>traderIdStringTrader user ID
>openOrderIdStringOpening order ID
>closeOrderIdStringClosing order ID
>productTypeStringProduct type default USDT-FUTURES
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
>symbolStringTrading pair
>posSideStringPosition direction
long: long position in hedging mode
short: short position in hedging mode
>openLeverageStringLeverage for opening position
>openPriceAvgStringAverage entry price
>openTimeStringPosition opening time (millisecond timestamp)
>openSizeStringOpening volume
>closePriceAvgStringAverage closing price
>closeFeeStringclose fee (excluding discounts)
>openFeeStringOpening fee (excluding discounts)
>closeSizeStringClosing volume
>closeTimeStringClosing volume
>profitRateStringrate of return
>netProfitStringfollower net income
>achievedPLStringRealized profit and loss
endIdStringLast tracking order ID.
This is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as the querying scope