Get History Tracking Orders

idLessThan String No Separate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the end ID of the corresponding interface.

idGreaterThan String No Separate page content after this ID is requested (newer data), and the value input should be the end ID of the corresponding interface.

startTime String No Start timestamp

(Copy trade creation time)

Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )

endTime String No End timestamp

(Copy trade creation time)

Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )

limit String No Number of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.

symbol String No Trading pairs, case sensitive

productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures