Get Follow Limit

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (IP)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-quantity-limit
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-quantity-limit?productType=usdt-futures&symbol=BTCUSDT" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringNoTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695812926981,
    "data": [
        {
            "maxFollowSize": "20000",
            "minFollowSize": "0.005",
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
maxFollowSizeStringMaximum order size to place (trading currency)
minFollowSizeStringMinimum order size to place (trading currency)
symbolStringTrading pair