Get Follow Limit
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (IP)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-quantity-limit
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-quantity-limit?productType=usdt-futures&symbol=BTCUSDT" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695812926981,
"data": [
{
"maxFollowSize": "20000",
"minFollowSize": "0.005",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|maxFollowSize
|String
|Maximum order size to place (trading currency)
|minFollowSize
|String
|Minimum order size to place (trading currency)
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair