跟随者查看跟单设置
限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-settings
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-settings?traderId=123123123" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|traderId
|String
|是
|跟单的交易员ID
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1679465100798",
"data": {
"followerEnable": "YES",
"details": [
{
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"productType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"marginType": "specify",
"marginCoin": "USDT",
"leverType": "trader",
"longLeverage": "20",
"shortLeverage": "20",
"traceType": "percent",
"traceValue": "1",
"maxHoldSize": "50000",
"stopSurplusRatio": "200",
"stopLossRatio": ""
}
]
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|followerEnable
|String
|我是否在跟随
YES 是
NO 否
|details
|List
|跟单详情
|>symbol
|String
|交易对
|>productType
|String
|产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
|>marginType
|String
|保证金类型
trader 保证金类型跟随交易员;
specify 自己指定保证金类型;
|>marginCoin
|String
|保证金币种
|>leverType
|String
|杠杆类型
position 使用仓位杠杆;
specify 使用指定杠杆;
trader 使用交易员杠杆;
|>longLeverage
|String
|多仓杠杆
|>shortLeverage
|String
|空仓杠杆
|>traceType
|String
|跟单仓位类型
percent 设置跟单金额对交易员开仓金额的比例，例如1，则表示跟交易员开仓金额相同，2表示开仓金额是交易员开仓金额的2倍;
amount 跟单金额指定固定金额;
count 跟单金额固定张数;
|>traceValue
|String
|跟单仓位值
|>maxHoldSize
|String
|最大跟单张数
|>stopSurplusRatio
|String
|止盈比例
1.0-400之内的正整数，
超过这个值为非法。
|>stopLossRatio
|String
|止损比例
1.0-400之内的正整数，
超过这个值为非法。