限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-settings
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-settings?traderId=123123123" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
traderIdString跟单的交易员ID
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1679465100798",
    "data": {
        "followerEnable": "YES",
        "details": [
            {
                "symbol": "ETHUSDT",
                "productType": "USDT-FUTURES",
                "marginType": "specify",
                "marginCoin": "USDT",
                "leverType": "trader",
                "longLeverage": "20",
                "shortLeverage": "20",
                "traceType": "percent",
                "traceValue": "1",
                "maxHoldSize": "50000",
                "stopSurplusRatio": "200",
                "stopLossRatio": ""
            }
        ]
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
followerEnableString我是否在跟随
YES 是
NO 否
detailsList跟单详情
>symbolString交易对
>productTypeString产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
>marginTypeString保证金类型
trader 保证金类型跟随交易员;
specify 自己指定保证金类型;
>marginCoinString保证金币种
>leverTypeString杠杆类型
position 使用仓位杠杆;
specify 使用指定杠杆;
trader 使用交易员杠杆;
>longLeverageString多仓杠杆
>shortLeverageString空仓杠杆
>traceTypeString跟单仓位类型
percent 设置跟单金额对交易员开仓金额的比例，例如1，则表示跟交易员开仓金额相同，2表示开仓金额是交易员开仓金额的2倍;
amount 跟单金额指定固定金额;
count 跟单金额固定张数;
>traceValueString跟单仓位值
>maxHoldSizeString最大跟单张数
>stopSurplusRatioString止盈比例
1.0-400之内的正整数，
超过这个值为非法。
>stopLossRatioString止损比例
1.0-400之内的正整数，
超过这个值为非法。