Change Position Mode

Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (uid)

Adjust the position mode between 'one way mode' and 'hedge mode'

POST /api/v2/mix/account/set-position-mode

Request Example curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/account/set-position-mode" \

-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \

-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \

-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \

-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \

-H "locale:en-US" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

-d \ ' { "productType" : "USDT-FUTURES" , "posMode" : "one_way_mode" } '

Parameter Type Required Description productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo posMode String Yes Position mode

one_way_mode: one-way mode

hedge_mode: hedge mode

Response Example {

"code" : "00000" ,

"msg" : "success" ,

"data" : {

"posMode" : "one_way_mode"

} ,

"requestTime" : "1627293445916"

}

If you want to change the user's position mode on all symbol contracts, you need to specify hedge mode positions or one-way positions.Note: The position mode can't be adjusted when there is an open position order under the product type. Changes the user's position mode for all symbol futures: hedging mode or one-way mode.When users hold positions or orders on any side of any trading pair in the specific product type, the request may fail.