Change Position Mode
Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (uid)
Description
Adjust the position mode between 'one way mode' and 'hedge mode'
If you want to change the user's position mode on all symbol contracts, you need to specify hedge mode positions or one-way positions.
Note: The position mode can't be adjusted when there is an open position order under the product type. Changes the user's position mode for all symbol futures: hedging mode or one-way mode.When users hold positions or orders on any side of any trading pair in the specific product type, the request may fail.
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/mix/account/set-position-mode
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/account/set-position-mode" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"productType": "USDT-FUTURES","posMode": "one_way_mode"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|posMode
|String
|Yes
|Position mode
one_way_mode: one-way mode
hedge_mode: hedge mode
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"data": {
"posMode": "one_way_mode"
},
"requestTime": "1627293445916"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|posMode
|String
|Position mode
one_way_mode: one-way mode
hedge_mode: hedge mode