Adjust Position Margin
Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (uid)
Description
Add or reduce the margin
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/mix/account/set-margin
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/account/set-margin" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"symbol": "btcusdt","productType": "USDT-FUTURES","marginCoin": "usdt","amount": "20","holdSide": "long"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|marginCoin
|String
|Yes
|Margin coin must be capitalized
|holdSide
|String
|No
|Position direction (no need in cross margin mode).
long – long position; short – short position
|amount
|String
|Yes
|Margin amount, positive means increase, and negative means decrease
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": "",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293357336"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|code
|String
|‘00000’: success; others: fail