Adjust Position Margin

Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (uid)

Description

Add or reduce the margin

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/mix/account/set-margin
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/account/set-margin" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
   -d \'{"symbol": "btcusdt","productType": "USDT-FUTURES","marginCoin": "usdt","amount": "20","holdSide": "long"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
marginCoinStringYesMargin coin must be capitalized
holdSideStringNoPosition direction (no need in cross margin mode).
long long position; short short position
amountStringYesMargin amount, positive means increase, and negative means decrease
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": "",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293357336"
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
codeString‘00000’: success; others: fail