Change Leverage
Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (uid)
Description
Adjust the leverage on the given symbol and productType
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/mix/account/set-leverage
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/account/set-leverage" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"symbol":"btcusdt","productType":"USDT-FUTURES","marginCoin":"usdt","leverage":"20","holdSide":"long"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|marginCoin
|String
|Yes
|Margin coin must be capitalized
|leverage
|String
|Yes
|Leverage
|holdSide
|String
|No
|Position direction (no need in cross margin mode).
long – long position; short – short position
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"marginCoin": "USDT",
"longLeverage": "25",
"shortLeverage": "20",
"crossMarginLeverage": "20",
"marginMode": "crossed"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293049406"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair name
|marginCoin
|String
|Margin coin
|longLeverage
|String
|Leverage of long positions
|shortLeveage
|String
|Leverage of short positions
|crossMarginLeverage
|String
|Leverage of 'crossed' margin mode
|marginMode
|String
|Margin mode.
isolated – isolated margin mode;
crossed – cross margin mode