Change Leverage

Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (uid)

Adjust the leverage on the given symbol and productType

POST /api/v2/mix/account/set-leverage

Request Example curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/account/set-leverage" \

-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \

-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \

-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \

-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \

-H "locale:en-US" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

-d \ ' { "symbol" : "btcusdt" , "productType" : "USDT-FUTURES" , "marginCoin" : "usdt" , "leverage" : "20" , "holdSide" : "long" } '

Parameter Type Required Description symbol String Yes Trading pair productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo marginCoin String Yes Margin coin must be capitalized leverage String Yes Leverage holdSide String No Position direction (no need in cross margin mode).

long – long position; short – short position