Change Leverage

Description

Adjust the leverage on the given symbol and productType

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/mix/account/set-leverage
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/account/set-leverage" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
   -d \'{"symbol":"btcusdt","productType":"USDT-FUTURES","marginCoin":"usdt","leverage":"20","holdSide":"long"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
marginCoinStringYesMargin coin must be capitalized
leverageStringYesLeverage
holdSideStringNoPosition direction (no need in cross margin mode).
long – long position; short – short position
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
        "marginCoin": "USDT",
        "longLeverage": "25",
        "shortLeverage": "20",
        "crossMarginLeverage": "20",
        "marginMode": "crossed"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293049406"
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
symbolStringTrading pair name
marginCoinStringMargin coin
longLeverageStringLeverage of long positions
shortLeveageStringLeverage of short positions
crossMarginLeverageStringLeverage of 'crossed' margin mode
marginModeStringMargin mode.
isolated – isolated margin mode;
crossed – cross margin mode