Change Margin Mode
Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (uid)
Description
This interface cannot be used when the users have an open position or an order
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/mix/account/set-margin-mode
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/account/set-margin-mode" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"symbol": "btcusdt","productType": "USDT-FUTURES","marginCoin": "usdt","marginMode": "isolated"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|marginCoin
|String
|Yes
|Margin coin must be capitalized
|marginMode
|String
|Yes
|Margin mode.
isolated – isolated margin mode;
crossed – cross margin mode
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"marginCoin": "USDT",
"longLeverage": "25",
"shortLeverage": "20",
"crossMarginLeverage": null,
"marginMode": "isolated"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1627293445916
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair name
|marginCoin
|String
|Margin coin
|longLeverage
|String
|Leverage of long positions
|shortLeveage
|String
|Leverage of short positions
|crossMarginLeverage
|String
|Leverage of cross margin mode
|marginMode
|String
|Margin mode.
isolated – isolated margin mode;
crossed – cross margin mode