Change Margin Mode

Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (uid)

This interface cannot be used when the users have an open position or an order

POST /api/v2/mix/account/set-margin-mode

Request Example curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/account/set-margin-mode" \

-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \

-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \

-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \

-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \

-H "locale:en-US" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

-d \ ' { "symbol" : "btcusdt" , "productType" : "USDT-FUTURES" , "marginCoin" : "usdt" , "marginMode" : "isolated" } '

Parameter Type Required Description symbol String Yes Trading pair productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo marginCoin String Yes Margin coin must be capitalized marginMode String Yes Margin mode.

isolated – isolated margin mode;

crossed – cross margin mode