Change Margin Mode

Description

This interface cannot be used when the users have an open position or an order

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/mix/account/set-margin-mode
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/account/set-margin-mode" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
   -d \'{"symbol": "btcusdt","productType": "USDT-FUTURES","marginCoin": "usdt","marginMode": "isolated"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
marginCoinStringYesMargin coin must be capitalized
marginModeStringYesMargin mode.
isolated – isolated margin mode;
crossed – cross margin mode
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
        "marginCoin": "USDT",
        "longLeverage": "25",
        "shortLeverage": "20",
        "crossMarginLeverage": null,
        "marginMode": "isolated"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1627293445916
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
symbolStringTrading pair name
marginCoinStringMargin coin
longLeverageStringLeverage of long positions
shortLeveageStringLeverage of short positions
crossMarginLeverageStringLeverage of cross margin mode
marginModeStringMargin mode.
isolated isolated margin mode;
crossed cross margin mode