Get Account bills

unknown: unknown

trans_from_exchange: transfer in from SPOT account

trans_to_exchange: transfer out to SPOT account

open_long: open long

open_short: open short

close_long: close long

close_short: close short

force_close_long: force close long (when burst)

force_close_short: force close short (when burst)

contract_settle_fee: funding fee

append_margin: adjust margin

adjust_down_lever_append_margin: reduce leverage add margin

reduce_margin: reduce margin

auto_append_margin: automatic margin call

cash_gift_issue: distribute coupon/gift/card

cash_gift_recycle: recycling coupon/gift/card

tracking_follow_pay: follower tracking order pay

tracking_follow_back: follower tracking order cashback

tracking_trader_income: tracking order income

burst_long_loss_query: burst close long

burst_short_loss_query: burst close short

trans_from_contract: transfer in from FUTURE account

trans_to_contract: transfer out to FUTURE account

trans_from_otc: transfer in from OCT account

trans_to_otc: transfer out to OCT account

buy: buy in one_way_mode

sell: sell in one_way_mode

force_buy: force buy in one_way_mode

force_sell: force sell in one_way_mode

burst_buy: burst buy

burst_sell: burst sell

bonus_issue: bonus/coupon issue

bonus_recycle: bonus/coupon recycle

bonus_expired: bonus/coupon expired

delivery_long: delivery future settle long

delivery_short: delivery future settle short

trans_from_cross: transfer in from CROSS account

trans_to_cross: transfer out to CROSS account

trans_from_isolated: transfer in from ISOLATED account

trans_to_isolated: transfer out to ISOLATED account