Get Account Bills

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (uid)

Description

Get Account bills

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/account/bill
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/account/bill?productType=USDT-FUTURES" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
symbolStringNoSymbol: like BTCUSDT
coinStringNoCurrency
businessTypeStringNounknown: unknown
trans_from_exchange: transfer in from SPOT account
trans_to_exchange: transfer out to SPOT account
open_long: open long
open_short: open short
close_long: close long
close_short: close short
force_close_long: force close long (when burst)
force_close_short: force close short (when burst)
contract_settle_fee: funding fee
append_margin: adjust margin
adjust_down_lever_append_margin: reduce leverage add margin
reduce_margin: reduce margin
auto_append_margin: automatic margin call
cash_gift_issue: distribute coupon/gift/card
cash_gift_recycle: recycling coupon/gift/card
tracking_follow_pay: follower tracking order pay
tracking_follow_back: follower tracking order cashback
tracking_trader_income: tracking order income
burst_long_loss_query: burst close long
burst_short_loss_query: burst close short
trans_from_contract: transfer in from FUTURE account
trans_to_contract: transfer out to FUTURE account
trans_from_otc: transfer in from OCT account
trans_to_otc: transfer out to OCT account
buy: buy in one_way_mode
sell: sell in one_way_mode
force_buy: force buy in one_way_mode
force_sell: force sell in one_way_mode
burst_buy: burst buy
burst_sell: burst sell
bonus_issue: bonus/coupon issue
bonus_recycle: bonus/coupon recycle
bonus_expired: bonus/coupon expired
delivery_long: delivery future settle long
delivery_short: delivery future settle short
trans_from_cross: transfer in from CROSS account
trans_to_cross: transfer out to CROSS account
trans_from_isolated: transfer in from ISOLATED account
trans_to_isolated: transfer out to ISOLATED account
idLessThanStringNoRequests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.
startTimeStringNoStart time, ms
endTimeStringNoEnd time, ms
limitStringNoPage size, max 100, default 20
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695809161807,
    "data": {
        "bills": [
            {
                "orderId": "1",
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "amount": "-0.004992",
                "fee": "0",
                "feeByCoupon": "",
                "feeCoin": "USDT",
                "businessType": "contract_settle_fee",
                "coin": "USDT",
                "cTime": "1695715200654"
            },
            {
                "orderId": "2",
                "symbol": "ETHUSDT",
                "amount": "0",
                "fee": "-0.222012",
                "feeByCoupon": "",
                "feeCoin": "USDT",
                "businessType": "open_long",
                "coin": "USDT",
                "cTime": "1695714563516"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "2"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
billsArraybill list
endIdStringThe final transaction order ID.
This is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as a range.
>billIdStringbill ID
>symbolStringSymbol
>amountStringAmount
>feeStringFee
>feeByCouponStringFee paid by the coupon
>feeCoinStringFee currency
>coinStringCoin: USDT
>cTimeStringCreated Time, ms