Get Account Bills
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (uid)
Description
Get Account bills
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/account/bill
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/account/bill?productType=USDT-FUTURES" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|symbol
|String
|No
|Symbol: like BTCUSDT
|coin
|String
|No
|Currency
|businessType
|String
|No
|unknown: unknown
trans_from_exchange: transfer in from SPOT account
trans_to_exchange: transfer out to SPOT account
open_long: open long
open_short: open short
close_long: close long
close_short: close short
force_close_long: force close long (when burst)
force_close_short: force close short (when burst)
contract_settle_fee: funding fee
append_margin: adjust margin
adjust_down_lever_append_margin: reduce leverage add margin
reduce_margin: reduce margin
auto_append_margin: automatic margin call
cash_gift_issue: distribute coupon/gift/card
cash_gift_recycle: recycling coupon/gift/card
tracking_follow_pay: follower tracking order pay
tracking_follow_back: follower tracking order cashback
tracking_trader_income: tracking order income
burst_long_loss_query: burst close long
burst_short_loss_query: burst close short
trans_from_contract: transfer in from FUTURE account
trans_to_contract: transfer out to FUTURE account
trans_from_otc: transfer in from OCT account
trans_to_otc: transfer out to OCT account
buy: buy in one_way_mode
sell: sell in one_way_mode
force_buy: force buy in one_way_mode
force_sell: force sell in one_way_mode
burst_buy: burst buy
burst_sell: burst sell
bonus_issue: bonus/coupon issue
bonus_recycle: bonus/coupon recycle
bonus_expired: bonus/coupon expired
delivery_long: delivery future settle long
delivery_short: delivery future settle short
trans_from_cross: transfer in from CROSS account
trans_to_cross: transfer out to CROSS account
trans_from_isolated: transfer in from ISOLATED account
trans_to_isolated: transfer out to ISOLATED account
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start time, ms
|endTime
|String
|No
|End time, ms
|limit
|String
|No
|Page size, max 100, default 20
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695809161807,
"data": {
"bills": [
{
"orderId": "1",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"amount": "-0.004992",
"fee": "0",
"feeByCoupon": "",
"feeCoin": "USDT",
"businessType": "contract_settle_fee",
"coin": "USDT",
"cTime": "1695715200654"
},
{
"orderId": "2",
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"amount": "0",
"fee": "-0.222012",
"feeByCoupon": "",
"feeCoin": "USDT",
"businessType": "open_long",
"coin": "USDT",
"cTime": "1695714563516"
}
],
"endId": "2"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|bills
|Array
|bill list
|endId
|String
|The final transaction order ID.
This is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as a range.
|>billId
|String
|bill ID
|>symbol
|String
|Symbol
|>amount
|String
|Amount
|>fee
|String
|Fee
|>feeByCoupon
|String
|Fee paid by the coupon
|>feeCoin
|String
|Fee currency
|>businessType
|String
|>coin
|String
|Coin: USDT
|>cTime
|String
|Created Time, ms