My Estimated Open Count

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (uid)

Description

Get estimated open count per UID

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/account/open-count
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/account/open-count?productType=usdt-futures&symbol=ethusdt&marginCoin=USDT&openPrice=23189.5&leverage=20&openAmount=5000" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
marginCoinStringYesMargin coin
openAmountStringYesAmount
openPriceStringYesPrice of the order
leverageStringNoLeverage
default 20
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695812285073,
    "data": {
        "size": "0.47"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
sizeStringEstimated open size