My Estimated Open Count
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (uid)
Description
Get estimated open count per UID
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/account/open-count
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/account/open-count?productType=usdt-futures&symbol=ethusdt&marginCoin=USDT&openPrice=23189.5&leverage=20&openAmount=5000" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|marginCoin
|String
|Yes
|Margin coin
|openAmount
|String
|Yes
|Amount
|openPrice
|String
|Yes
|Price of the order
|leverage
|String
|No
|Leverage
default 20
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695812285073,
"data": {
"size": "0.47"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|size
|String
|Estimated open size