Get Trade Rate
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/common/trade-rate
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/common/trade-rate?symbol=BTCUSDT&business=mix" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair name, e.g. BTCUSDT
|businessType
|String
|Yes
|Business type
mix contract
spot Spot
margin leverage
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1683875302853,
"data": {
"makerFeeRate": "0.0002",
"takerFeeRate": "0.0006"
}
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|makerRate
|String
|Pending Order Handling Rates
Fractional form, i.e., 0.0002 for two parts per million
|takerFeeRate
|String
|Taking Order Handling Rates
Fractional form, i.e., 0.0002 for two parts per million