Get Trade Rate

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/common/trade-rate
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/common/trade-rate?symbol=BTCUSDT&business=mix" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair name, e.g. BTCUSDT
businessTypeStringYesBusiness type
mix contract
spot Spot
margin leverage
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1683875302853,
    "data": {
        "makerFeeRate": "0.0002",
        "takerFeeRate": "0.0006"
    }
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
makerRateStringPending Order Handling Rates
Fractional form, i.e., 0.0002 for two parts per million
takerFeeRateStringTaking Order Handling Rates
Fractional form, i.e., 0.0002 for two parts per million