下单计划委托
限速规则 20次/1s (UID)
描述
HTTP请求
- POST /api/v2/spot/trade/place-plan-order
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/place-plan-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"symbol": "TRXUSDT", "side": "buy", "triggerPrice": 0.041572, "executePrice": "0.041572", "size": 151, "triggerType": "market_price", "orderType": "limit","clientOid": "12345", "force": "gtc"}'
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|symbol
|String
|是
|产品Id
|side
|String
|是
|方向
buy 买入
sell 卖出
|triggerPrice
|String
|是
|触发价格
|orderType
|String
|是
|订单类型
limit限价
market市价
|executePrice
|String
|否
|执行价格，orderType=limit时不能为空
|planType
|String
|否
|委托类型
amount 数量委托
total 交易额委托
默认值为amount数量委托
|size
|String
|是
|购买数量
placeType=amount时, 计价单位是base coin（左币）
placeType=total时, 计价单位是quote coin（右币）
|triggerType
|String
|是
|触发类型
fill_price成交价格
mark_price标记价格
|clientOid
|String
|否
|客户自定义ID
|force
|String
|否
|默认：gtc
执行策略
gtc普通限价单，一直有效直至取消
post_only 只做 maker 订单
fok全部成交或立即取消
ioc立即成交并取消剩余
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1668134576535,
"data": {
"orderId": "1",
"clientOid": "1"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|orderId
|String
|订单ID
|clientOid
|String
|客户自定义ID