下单计划委托

限速规则 20次/1s (UID)

描述

HTTP请求

  • POST /api/v2/spot/trade/place-plan-order
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/place-plan-order" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
   -d \'{"symbol": "TRXUSDT", "side": "buy", "triggerPrice": 0.041572, "executePrice": "0.041572", "size": 151, "triggerType": "market_price", "orderType": "limit","clientOid": "12345", "force": "gtc"}'

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
symbolString产品Id
sideString方向
buy 买入
sell 卖出
triggerPriceString触发价格
orderTypeString订单类型
limit限价
market市价
executePriceString执行价格，orderType=limit时不能为空
planTypeString委托类型
amount 数量委托
total 交易额委托
默认值为amount数量委托
sizeString购买数量
placeType=amount时, 计价单位是base coin（左币）
placeType=total时, 计价单位是quote coin（右币）
triggerTypeString触发类型
fill_price成交价格
mark_price标记价格
clientOidString客户自定义ID
forceString默认：gtc
执行策略
gtc普通限价单，一直有效直至取消
post_only 只做 maker 订单
fok全部成交或立即取消
ioc立即成交并取消剩余
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1668134576535,
    "data": {
        "orderId": "1",
        "clientOid": "1"
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
orderIdString订单ID
clientOidString客户自定义ID