Get Current Plan Orders

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (UID)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/spot/trade/current-plan-order
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/current-plan-order?symbol=BTCUSDT&limit=10" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair
limitStringNoDefault is 20 Max is 100
idLessThanStringNoRequests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the orderId of the corresponding interface.
startTimeStringNoThe record start time for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
endTimeStringNoThe end time of the record for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1668134581005,
    "data": {
        "nextFlag": false,
        "idLessThan": "1",
        "orderList": [
            {
                "orderId": "121211212122",
                "clientOid": "121211212122",
                "symbol": "TRXUSDT",
                "size": "151",
                "executePrice": "0.041572",
                "triggerPrice": "0.041572",
                "status": "not_trigger",
                "orderType": "limit",
                "side": "buy",
                "planType":"amount",
                "triggerType": "fill_price",
                "enterPointSource": "API",
                "uTime": "1668134576563",
                "cTime": "1668134576563"
            }
        ]
    }
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringOrder ID
clientOidStringClient customized ID
symbolStringTrading pair
triggerPriceStringTrigger price
orderTypeStringOrder type
limit: limit price
market: market price
executePriceStringStrike price
planTypeStringOrder type
amount: By amount of the order
total: By trading volume of the order
sizeStringQuantity to buy
If placeType=amount, the quote currency is the base coin.
If placeType=total, the quote currency is the quote coin.
statusStringStatus live means not filled， partially_filled means partially filled
sideStringDirection buy or sell
triggerTypeStringTrigger type
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
enterPointSourceStringOrder source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
cTimeStringCreation time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
uTimeStringUpdate time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868