Get Current Plan Orders

orderId String Order ID

clientOid String Client customized ID

symbol String Trading pair

triggerPrice String Trigger price

orderType String Order type

limit: limit price

market: market price

executePrice String Strike price

planType String Order type

amount: By amount of the order

total: By trading volume of the order

size String Quantity to buy

If placeType=amount, the quote currency is the base coin.

If placeType=total, the quote currency is the quote coin.

status String Status live means not filled， partially_filled means partially filled

side String Direction buy or sell

triggerType String Trigger type

fill_price: filled price

mark_price: mark price

enterPointSource String Order source

WEB: Orders created on the website

API: Orders created on API

SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic

ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app

IOS: Orders created on the iOS app

cTime String Creation time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868