Get Current Plan Orders
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/trade/current-plan-order
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/current-plan-order?symbol=BTCUSDT&limit=10" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|limit
|String
|No
|Default is 20 Max is 100
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the orderId of the corresponding interface.
|startTime
|String
|No
|The record start time for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|endTime
|String
|No
|The end time of the record for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1668134581005,
"data": {
"nextFlag": false,
"idLessThan": "1",
"orderList": [
{
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122",
"symbol": "TRXUSDT",
"size": "151",
"executePrice": "0.041572",
"triggerPrice": "0.041572",
"status": "not_trigger",
"orderType": "limit",
"side": "buy",
"planType":"amount",
"triggerType": "fill_price",
"enterPointSource": "API",
"uTime": "1668134576563",
"cTime": "1668134576563"
}
]
}
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Client customized ID
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|triggerPrice
|String
|Trigger price
|orderType
|String
|Order type
limit: limit price
market: market price
|executePrice
|String
|Strike price
|planType
|String
|Order type
amount: By amount of the order
total: By trading volume of the order
|size
|String
|Quantity to buy
If placeType=amount, the quote currency is the base coin.
If placeType=total, the quote currency is the quote coin.
|status
|String
|Status live means not filled， partially_filled means partially filled
|side
|String
|Direction buy or sell
|triggerType
|String
|Trigger type
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
|enterPointSource
|String
|Order source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
|cTime
|String
|Creation time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|uTime
|String
|Update time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868