Get History Plan Orders
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (UID)
Description
Get History Plan Orders
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/trade/history-plan-order
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/history-plan-order?symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1659036670000&endTime=1659076670000&limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair, e.g. BTCUSDT
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|The start time of the historical trigger orders, i.e. to get orders after that timestamp
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|endTime
|String
|Yes
|The end time of the historical trigger orders, i.e., getting orders prior to that timestamp
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
The interval between startTime and endTime must not exceed 90 days.
|limit
|String
|No
|Limit: Default is 100
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1668134581005,
"data": {
"nextFlag": false,
"idLessThan": "1",
"orderList": [
{
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122",
"symbol": "TRXUSDT",
"size": "151",
"executePrice": "0.041572",
"triggerPrice": "0.041572",
"status": "not_trigger",
"orderType": "limit",
"side": "buy",
"planType":"amount",
"triggerType": "fill_price",
"enterPointSource": "API",
"uTime": "1668134576563",
"cTime": "1668134576563"
}
]
}
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|nextFlag
|boolean
|If Has next query data by idLessThan
|idLessThan
|String
|Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.
|orderList
|Array
|Order List
|>orderId
|String
|Order ID
|>clientOid
|String
|Client customized ID
|>symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|>triggerPrice
|String
|Trigger price
|>orderType
|String
|Order type
limit: limit order
market
|>executePrice
|String
|Strike price
|>planType
|String
|Order type
amount: By amount of the order
total: By trading volume of the order
|>size
|String
|Quantity to buy
If placeType=amount, the quote currency is the base coin.
If placeType=total, the quote currency is the quote coin.
|>status
|String
|Status ： executed， fail_execute cancelled
|>side
|String
|Direction ： buy or sell
|>triggerType
|String
|Trigger type
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
|>enterPointSource
|String
|Order source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
|>cTime
|String
|Creation time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|>uTime
|String
|Update time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868