Get History Plan Orders

nextFlag boolean If Has next query data by idLessThan

idLessThan String Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.

orderList Array Order List

> orderId String Order ID

> clientOid String Client customized ID

> symbol String Trading pair

> triggerPrice String Trigger price

> orderType String Order type

limit: limit order

market

> executePrice String Strike price

> planType String Order type

amount: By amount of the order

total: By trading volume of the order

> size String Quantity to buy

If placeType=amount, the quote currency is the base coin.

If placeType=total, the quote currency is the quote coin.

> status String Status ： executed， fail_execute cancelled

> side String Direction ： buy or sell

> triggerType String Trigger type

fill_price: filled price

mark_price: mark price

> enterPointSource String Order source

WEB: Orders created on the website

API: Orders created on API

SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic

ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app

IOS: Orders created on the iOS app

> cTime String Creation time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868