Cancel Plan Orders in Batch

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/spot/trade/batch-cancel-plan-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/batch-cancel-plan-order" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \  
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \  
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \  
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \  
  -H "locale:en-US" \  
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
  -d \'{ "symbolList": ["BTCUSDT", "ETHUSDT"] }'

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolListList <String>NoCollection of trading pairs: ["BTCUSDT", "ETHUSDT"],
If no value is set, all spot trigger orders will be cancelled.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1683876261117,
    "data": {
        "successList":[{
            "orderId": "121211212122",
            "clientOid": "121211212122"
        }],
        "failureList":[{
            "orderId": "121211212122",
            "clientOid": "121211212122",
            "errorMsg": "failure"
        }]
    }
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
successListList<Object>The collection of successfully cancelled orders.
>orderIdStringOrder ID
>clientOidStringCustomize order ID
failureListList<Object>The collection of unsuccessfully cancelled orders.
>orderIdStringOrder ID
>clientOidStringCustomize order ID
>errorMsgStringFailure reason