Cancel Plan Orders in Batch
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/spot/trade/batch-cancel-plan-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/batch-cancel-plan-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{ "symbolList": ["BTCUSDT", "ETHUSDT"] }'
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbolList
|List <String>
|No
|Collection of trading pairs: ["BTCUSDT", "ETHUSDT"],
If no value is set, all spot trigger orders will be cancelled.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1683876261117,
"data": {
"successList":[{
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122"
}],
"failureList":[{
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122",
"errorMsg": "failure"
}]
}
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|successList
|List<Object>
|The collection of successfully cancelled orders.
|>orderId
|String
|Order ID
|>clientOid
|String
|Customize order ID
|failureList
|List<Object>
|The collection of unsuccessfully cancelled orders.
|>orderId
|String
|Order ID
|>clientOid
|String
|Customize order ID
|>errorMsg
|String
|Failure reason