Modify Plan Order
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/spot/trade/modify-plan-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/modify-plan-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"orderId": "121211212122", "triggerPrice": 0.041222, "executePrice":"0.041272", "size": 156, "orderType":"limit"}'
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|orderId
|String
|No
|Either 'orderId' or 'clientOid' is required.
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Either 'orderId' or 'clientOid' is required.
|triggerPrice
|String
|Yes
|Trigger price
|orderType
|String
|Yes
|Order type
limit: Limit price
market: Market price
|executePrice
|String
|No
|Execution price, cannot be null if orderType=limit
|size
|String
|Yes
|Quantity to buy
If placeType=amount, the quote currency is the base coin.
If placeType=total, the quote currency is the quote coin.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1668134576535,
"data": {
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Client customized ID