Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (UID)

Description

Modify Plan Order

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/spot/trade/modify-plan-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/modify-plan-order" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \  
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \  
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \  
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \  
  -H "locale:en-US" \  
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
  -d \'{"orderId": "121211212122", "triggerPrice": 0.041222, "executePrice":"0.041272", "size": 156, "orderType":"limit"}'

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
orderIdStringNoEither 'orderId' or 'clientOid' is required.
clientOidStringNoEither 'orderId' or 'clientOid' is required.
triggerPriceStringYesTrigger price
orderTypeStringYesOrder type
limit: Limit price
market: Market price
executePriceStringNoExecution price, cannot be null if orderType=limit
sizeStringYesQuantity to buy
If placeType=amount, the quote currency is the base coin.
If placeType=total, the quote currency is the quote coin.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1668134576535,
    "data": {
        "orderId": "121211212122",
        "clientOid": "121211212122"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringOrder ID
clientOidStringClient customized ID