Get VIP Fee Rate
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (IP)
Description
Get VIP Fee Rate
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/market/vip-fee-rate
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/market/vip-fee-rate"
Request Parameters
N/A
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1675759699382,
"data": [
{
"level": 1,
"dealAmount": "1000000",
"assetAmount": "50000",
"takerFeeRate": "0",
"makerFeeRate": "0",
"btcWithdrawAmount": "300",
"usdtWithdrawAmount": "5000000"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|level
|String
|VIP level
|dealAmount
|String
|Total trading volume in last 30 days, USDT
|assetAmount
|String
|Total assets in USDT
|takerFeeRate
|String
|Taker fee. Refer to the official announcement for the real rate when 0 is shown.
|makerFeeRate
|String
|Maker fee. Refer to the official announcement for the real rate when 0 is shown.
|btcWithdrawAmount
|String
|24-hour withdrawal limit in BTC
|usdtWithdrawAmount
|String
|24-hour withdrawal limit in USDT