Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (IP)

Description

Get VIP Fee Rate

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/spot/market/vip-fee-rate
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/market/vip-fee-rate"

Request Parameters

N/A

Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1675759699382,
    "data": [
        {
            "level": 1,
            "dealAmount": "1000000",
            "assetAmount": "50000",
            "takerFeeRate": "0",
            "makerFeeRate": "0",
            "btcWithdrawAmount": "300",
            "usdtWithdrawAmount": "5000000"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
levelStringVIP level
dealAmountStringTotal trading volume in last 30 days, USDT
assetAmountStringTotal assets in USDT
takerFeeRateStringTaker fee. Refer to the official announcement for the real rate when 0 is shown.
makerFeeRateStringMaker fee. Refer to the official announcement for the real rate when 0 is shown.
btcWithdrawAmountString24-hour withdrawal limit in BTC
usdtWithdrawAmountString24-hour withdrawal limit in USDT