Get Candlestick Data
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/market/candles
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/market/candles?symbol=BTCUSDT&granularity=1min&startTime=1659076670000&endTime=1659080270000&limit=100"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair e.g.BTCUSDT
|granularity
|String
|Yes
|Time interval of charts
For the corresponding relationship between granularity and value, refer to the list below.
minute: 1min,5min,15min,30min
hour: 1h,4h,6h,12h
day: 1day,3day
week: 1week
month: 1M
hour in UTC:6Hutc,12Hutc
day in UTC:1Dutc,3Dutc
week in UTC:1Wutc
month in UTC: 1Mutc
1m, 3m, 5m can query for one month,15m can query for 52 days,30m can query for 62 days,1H can query for 83 days,2H can query for 120 days,4H can query for 240 days,6H can query for 360 days.
|startTime
|String
|No
|The time start point of the chart data, i.e., to get the chart data after this time stamp
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|endTime
|String
|No
|The time end point of the chart data, i.e., get the chart data before this time stamp
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Default: 100, maximum: 1000.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695800278693,
"data": [
[
"1656604800000",
"37834.5",
"37849.5",
"37773.5",
"37773.5",
"428.3462",
"16198849.1079",
"16198849.1079"
],
[
"1656604800000",
"37834.5",
"37849.5",
"37773.5",
"37773.5",
"428.3462",
"16198849.1079",
"16198849.1079"
]
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|index[0]
|String
|System timestamp, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|index[1]
|String
|Opening price
|index[2]
|String
|Highest price
|index[3]
|String
|Lowest price
|index[4]
|String
|Closing price
|index[5]
|String
|Trading volume in base currency, e.g. "BTC" in the "BTCUSD" pair.
|index[6]
|String
|Trading volume in quote currency, e.g. "USD" in the "BTCUSD" pair.
|index[7]
|String
|Trading volume in USDT