Get Candlestick Data

granularity

String

Yes

Time interval of charts

For the corresponding relationship between granularity and value, refer to the list below.

minute: 1min,5min,15min,30min

hour: 1h,4h,6h,12h

day: 1day,3day

week: 1week

month: 1M

hour in UTC:6Hutc,12Hutc

day in UTC:1Dutc,3Dutc

week in UTC:1Wutc

month in UTC: 1Mutc

1m, 3m, 5m can query for one month,15m can query for 52 days,30m can query for 62 days,1H can query for 83 days,2H can query for 120 days,4H can query for 240 days,6H can query for 360 days.