Get Market Trades

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (IP)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/spot/market/fills-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/market/fills-history?symbol=BTCUSDT&limit=20&startTime=1678965010861&endTime=1678965910861"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair name, e.g. BTCUSDT
limitStringNonumber of data returned. Default: 500, maximum: 1000
idLessThanStringNoOrder ID, returns records less than the specified 'tradeId'.
startTimeStringNostartTime, Unix millisecond timestamp e.g. 1690196141868
endTimeStringNoendTime, Unix millisecond timestamp e.g. 1690196141868
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "data": [
        {
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
            "tradeId": "1",
            "side": "buy",
            "price": "2.38735",
            "size": "2470.6224",
            "ts": "1622097282536"
        },
        {
            "symbol": "BFTUSDT",
            "tradeId": "2",
            "side": "sell",
            "price": "2.38649",
            "size": "3239.7976",
            "ts": "1622097280642"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
symbolStringTrading pair
tradeIdStringOrder ID
Descending
sideStringDirection
Buy
Sell
priceStringOrder price
sizeStringFilled quantity
tsStringTransaction time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868