Get Ticker Information
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)
Description
Get Ticker Information,Supports both single and batch queries
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/market/tickers
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/market/tickers?symbol=BTCUSDT"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|No
|trading pair name, e.g. BTCUSDT
If the field is left blank, all trading pair information will be returned by default
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"data": [
{
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"high24h": "37775.65",
"open": "35134.2",
"low24h": "34413.1",
"lastPr": "34413.1",
"quoteVolume": "0",
"baseVolume": "0",
"usdtVolume": "0",
"bidPr": "0",
"askPr": "0",
"bidSz": "0.0663",
"askSz": "0.0119",
"openUtc": "23856.72",
"ts": "1625125755277",
"changeUtc24h": "0.00301",
"change24h": "0.00069"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|high24h
|String
|24h highest price
|open
|String
|24h open price
|lastPr
|String
|Latest price
|low24h
|String
|24h lowest price
|quoteVolume
|String
|Trading volume in quote currency
|baseVolume
|String
|Trading volume in base currency
|usdtVolume
|String
|Trading volume in USDT
|bidPr
|String
|Bid 1 price
|askPr
|String
|Ask 1 price
|bidSz
|String
|Buying 1 amount
|askSz
|String
|selling 1 amount
|openUtc
|String
|UTC±00:00 Entry price
|ts
|String
|Current time Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|changeUtc24h
|String
|Change at UTC+0, 0.01 means 1%.
|change24h
|String
|24-hour change, 0.01 means 1%.