Get Ticker Information

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)

Description

Get Ticker Information,Supports both single and batch queries

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/spot/market/tickers
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/market/tickers?symbol=BTCUSDT"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringNotrading pair name, e.g. BTCUSDT
If the field is left blank, all trading pair information will be returned by default
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "data": [
        {
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
            "high24h": "37775.65",
            "open": "35134.2",
            "low24h": "34413.1",
            "lastPr": "34413.1",
            "quoteVolume": "0",
            "baseVolume": "0",
            "usdtVolume": "0",
            "bidPr": "0",
            "askPr": "0",
            "bidSz": "0.0663",
            "askSz": "0.0119",
            "openUtc": "23856.72",
            "ts": "1625125755277",
            "changeUtc24h": "0.00301",
            "change24h": "0.00069"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
symbolStringTrading pair
high24hString24h highest price
openString24h open price
lastPrStringLatest price
low24hString24h lowest price
quoteVolumeStringTrading volume in quote currency
baseVolumeStringTrading volume in base currency
usdtVolumeStringTrading volume in USDT
bidPrStringBid 1 price
askPrStringAsk 1 price
bidSzStringBuying 1 amount
askSzStringselling 1 amount
openUtcStringUTC±00:00 Entry price
tsStringCurrent time Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
changeUtc24hStringChange at UTC+0, 0.01 means 1%.
change24hString24-hour change, 0.01 means 1%.