获取币种信息
限速规则 3次/1s (IP)
描述
获取平台币种信息，支持单个或全量查询。该接口可获取到的币种与现货账户支持的币种一致
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/spot/public/coins
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/public/coins"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|coin
|String
|否
|币种名称，如"BTC"
如不填写，默认返回全部币种信息
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"data": [
{
"coinId": "1",
"coin": "BTC",
"transfer": "true",
"chains": [
{
"chain": "BTC",
"needTag": "false",
"withdrawable": "true",
"rechargeable": "true",
"withdrawFee": "0.005",
"extraWithdrawFee": "0",
"depositConfirm": "1",
"withdrawConfirm": "1",
"minDepositAmount": "0.001",
"minWithdrawAmount": "0.001",
"browserUrl": "https://blockchair.com/bitcoin/testnet/transaction/"
}
]
}
]
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|coinId
|String
|币种ID
|coin
|String
|币种名称
|transfer
|Boolean
|是否可以划转
|chains
|Array
|支持的链列表
|> chain
|String
|链名称
|> needTag
|Boolean
|是否需要tag
|> withdrawable
|Boolean
|是否可提现
|> rechargeable
|Boolean
|是否可充值
|> withdrawFee
|String
|提现手续费
|> extraWithdrawFee
|String
|额外收取, 链上转账销毁，
0.1表示
10%
|> depositConfirm
|String
|充值确认块数
|> withdrawConfirm
|String
|提现确认块数
|> minDepositAmount
|String
|最小充值数
|> minWithdrawAmount
|String
|最小提现数
|> browserUrl
|String
|区块浏览器地址