获取币种信息

限速规则 3次/1s (IP)

描述

获取平台币种信息，支持单个或全量查询。该接口可获取到的币种与现货账户支持的币种一致

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/spot/public/coins
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/public/coins"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
coinString币种名称，如"BTC"
如不填写，默认返回全部币种信息
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "data": [
        {
            "coinId": "1",
            "coin": "BTC",
            "transfer": "true",
            "chains": [
                {
                    "chain": "BTC",
                    "needTag": "false",
                    "withdrawable": "true",
                    "rechargeable": "true",
                    "withdrawFee": "0.005",
                    "extraWithdrawFee": "0",
                    "depositConfirm": "1",
                    "withdrawConfirm": "1",
                    "minDepositAmount": "0.001",
                    "minWithdrawAmount": "0.001",
                    "browserUrl": "https://blockchair.com/bitcoin/testnet/transaction/"
                }
            ]
        }
    ]
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
coinIdString币种ID
coinString币种名称
transferBoolean是否可以划转
chainsArray支持的链列表
> chainString链名称
> needTagBoolean是否需要tag
> withdrawableBoolean是否可提现
> rechargeableBoolean是否可充值
> withdrawFeeString提现手续费
> extraWithdrawFeeString额外收取, 链上转账销毁，0.1表示10%
> depositConfirmString充值确认块数
> withdrawConfirmString提现确认块数
> minDepositAmountString最小充值数
> minWithdrawAmountString最小提现数
> browserUrlString区块浏览器地址