Get Recent Trades

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (IP)

Description

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/spot/market/fills
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/market/fills?symbol=BTCUSDT&limit=100"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair name, e.g. BTCUSDT
limitStringNoDefault: 100, maximum: 500
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "data": [
        {
            "symbol": "BFTUSDT",
            "tradeId": "1",
            "side": "buy",
            "price": "2.38735",
            "size": "2470.6224",
            "ts": "1622097282536"
        },
        {
            "symbol": "BFTUSDT",
            "tradeId": "2",
            "side": "sell",
            "price": "2.38649",
            "size": "3239.7976",
            "ts": "1622097280642"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
symbolStringTrading pair
tradeIdStringOrder ID
Descending
sideStringDirection
Buy
Sell
priceStringOrder price
sizeStringFilled quantity
tsStringTransaction time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868