Get Recent Trades
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (IP)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/market/fills
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/market/fills?symbol=BTCUSDT&limit=100"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair name, e.g. BTCUSDT
|limit
|String
|No
|Default: 100, maximum: 500
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"data": [
{
"symbol": "BFTUSDT",
"tradeId": "1",
"side": "buy",
"price": "2.38735",
"size": "2470.6224",
"ts": "1622097282536"
},
{
"symbol": "BFTUSDT",
"tradeId": "2",
"side": "sell",
"price": "2.38649",
"size": "3239.7976",
"ts": "1622097280642"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|tradeId
|String
|Order ID
Descending
|side
|String
|Direction
Buy
Sell
|price
|String
|Order price
|size
|String
|Filled quantity
|ts
|String
|Transaction time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868