Get Cross Account Assets
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
Getting account asset
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/account/assets
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/account/assets?coin=USDT" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|No
|Coin, like USDT
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695636742119,
"data": [{
"coin": "USDT",
"totalAmount": "12",
"available": "2",
"frozen": "0",
"borrow": "0.1",
"interest": "0.000001",
"net": "0.1",
"cTime":"1734567744432",
"uTime":"1734567744432",
"coupon": "0"
}]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|coin
|String
|Token name
|totalAmount
|String
|Total amount
|available
|String
|Available amount
|frozen
|String
|Assets frozen
|borrow
|String
|Borrow
|interest
|String
|Interest, Interest-only payments with a minimum payment of interest.
|net
|String
|Net assets = available + frozen − borrow − interest. Liquidation is triggered when the Maintenance Margin Ratio (MMR) is reached.
|coupon
|String
|Trading bonus
|cTime
|String
|Creation time
|uTime
|String
|Update time