Skip to main content

Get Cross Account Assets

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

Getting account asset

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/account/assets
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/account/assets?coin=USDT" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringNoCoin, like USDT
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695636742119,
  "data": [{
    "coin": "USDT",
    "totalAmount": "12",
    "available": "2",
    "frozen": "0",
    "borrow": "0.1",
    "interest": "0.000001",
    "net": "0.1",
    "cTime":"1734567744432",
    "uTime":"1734567744432",
    "coupon": "0"
  }]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
coinStringToken name
totalAmountStringTotal amount
availableStringAvailable amount
frozenStringAssets frozen
borrowStringBorrow
interestStringInterest, Interest-only payments with a minimum payment of interest.
netStringNet assets = available + frozen borrow interest. Liquidation is triggered when the Maintenance Margin Ratio (MMR) is reached.
couponStringTrading bonus
cTimeStringCreation time
uTimeStringUpdate time