Get Cross Financial History
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/financial-records
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/financial-record?coin=USDT&limit=20&startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694155571000" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|marginType
|String
|No
|Capital flow type
transfer_in: assets transferred in
transfer_out: assets transferred out
borrow: borrow
Repay: repay
liquidation_fee: liquidation fee
compensate: collateral shortfall compensation from risk fund
deal_in: trade and deposit (buy)
deal_out: trade and withdraw (sell)
confiscated: deduction for collateral shortfall
exchange_in: exchange income, charged from the system account
exchange_out: exchange expense, charged to the system account
sys_exchange_in: exchange income of the system account, with exchange expense appearing at the same time
sys_exchange_out: exchange expense of the system account, with exchange income appearing at the same time
|coin
|String
|No
|Coin
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, Unix millisecond timestamp
|endTime
|String
|No
|End time, Unix millisecond timestamp
Maximum interval between start time and end time is 90 days
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of quiries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|For turning pages. The first query is not passed. When querying data in the second page and the data beyond, the last marginId returned in the last query is used, and the result will return data with a value less than this one; the query response time will be shortened.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1668134626684,
"data": {
"minId": "1",
"maxId": "1",
"resultList": [
{
"marginId": "1",
"amount": "10.12",
"coin": "USDT",
"balance": "156",
"fee": "0",
"marginType": "transfer_in",
"uTime": "1668134458717",
"cTime": "1668134458717"
}
]
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|coin
|String
|Coin
|marginId
|String
|Capital flow ID
|marginType
|String
|Capital flow type
transfer_in: assets transferred in
transfer_out: assets transferred out
borrow: borrow
Repay: repay
liquidation_fee: liquidation fee
compensate: collateral shortfall compensation from risk fund
deal_in: trade and deposit (buy)
deal_out: trade and withdraw (sell)
confiscated: deduction for collateral shortfall
exchange_in: exchange income, charged from the system account
exchange_out: exchange expense, charged to the system account
sys_exchange_in: exchange income of the system account, with exchange expense appearing at the same time
sys_exchange_out: exchange expense of the system account, with exchange income appearing at the same time
|amount
|String
|Capital flow amount
|balance
|String
|Account balance
|fee
|String
|Transaction fee details
|cTime
|String
|Creation time, millisecond timestamp
|uTime
|String
|Update time, millisecond timestamp