Get Cross Financial History

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/financial-records
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/financial-record?coin=USDT&limit=20&startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694155571000" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
marginTypeStringNoCapital flow type
transfer_in: assets transferred in
transfer_out: assets transferred out
borrow: borrow
Repay: repay
liquidation_fee: liquidation fee
compensate: collateral shortfall compensation from risk fund
deal_in: trade and deposit (buy)
deal_out: trade and withdraw (sell)
confiscated: deduction for collateral shortfall
exchange_in: exchange income, charged from the system account
exchange_out: exchange expense, charged to the system account
sys_exchange_in: exchange income of the system account, with exchange expense appearing at the same time
sys_exchange_out: exchange expense of the system account, with exchange income appearing at the same time
coinStringNoCoin
startTimeStringYesStart time, Unix millisecond timestamp
endTimeStringNoEnd time, Unix millisecond timestamp
Maximum interval between start time and end time is 90 days
limitStringNoNumber of quiries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
idLessThanStringNoFor turning pages. The first query is not passed. When querying data in the second page and the data beyond, the last marginId returned in the last query is used, and the result will return data with a value less than this one; the query response time will be shortened.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1668134626684,
    "data": {
        "minId": "1",
        "maxId": "1",
        "resultList": [
            {
                "marginId": "1",
                "amount": "10.12",
                "coin": "USDT",
                "balance": "156",
                "fee": "0",
                "marginType": "transfer_in",
                "uTime": "1668134458717",
                "cTime": "1668134458717"
            }
        ]
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
coinStringCoin
marginIdStringCapital flow ID
marginTypeStringCapital flow type
amountStringCapital flow amount
balanceStringAccount balance
feeStringTransaction fee details
cTimeStringCreation time, millisecond timestamp
uTimeStringUpdate time, millisecond timestamp