Cross Borrow

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/margin/crossed/account/borrow
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/account/borrow"  -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"  -d \'{"coin": "USDT","borrowAmount": "1"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringYesBorrowing coin
borrowAmountStringYesBorrowing amount (up to 8 decimal places)
clientOidStringNo客户自定义订单ID
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1679384491703,
  "data": {
    "loanId": "2342332432",
    "coin": "USDT",
    "borrowAmount": "1.00000000"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
loanIdStringLoan order ID
coinStringBorrowing coin
borrowAmountStringBorrowing amount