Get Cross Interest Rate and Max Borrowable

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (IP)

This interface will determine the user's VIP level based on the User ID sending the request, and then return information such as interest rates and limits based on the VIP level.

GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/interest-rate-and-limit

Request Example curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/interest-rate-and-limit?coin=ETH" -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \

-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \

-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \

-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \

-H "locale:en-US" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json"

Parameter Type Required Description symbol String Yes Trading pairs, like BTCUSDT