Get Cross Interest Rate and Max Borrowable
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (IP)
Description
This interface will determine the user's VIP level based on the User ID sending the request, and then return information such as interest rates and limits based on the VIP level.
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/interest-rate-and-limit
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/interest-rate-and-limit?coin=ETH" -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pairs, like BTCUSDT
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695167748916,
"data": [
{
"transferable": true,
"leverage": "3",
"coin": "ETH",
"borrowable": true,
"dailyInterestRate": "0.0005",
"annualInterestRate": "0.05",
"maxBorrowableAmount": "100000",
"vipList": [
{
"level":"0",
"limit":"1000",
"dailyInterestRate":"0.00001",
"annualInterestRate":"0.01",
"discountRate":"1"
}
]
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|coin
|String
|Coins, such as BTC, ETH
|leverage
|String
|Leverage
The default value is 3, and it has three tiers: 3, 5, and 10.
|transferable
|Boolean
|Transfer supported?
true: Transferable
false: Not transferable
|borrowable
|Boolean
|Borrowable or not?
true: Borrowable
false: Not borrowable
|dailyInterestRate
|String
|Non-VIP daily interest rate
|annualInterestRate
|String
|Non-VIP APR
|maxBorrowableAmount
|String
|Maximum borrow
|vipList
|Array
|VIP level
|> level
|String
|VIP level
|> limit
|String
|VIP limit
|> dailyInterestRate
|String
|VIP daily interest rate
|> annualInterestRate
|String
|VIP APR
|> discountRate
|String
|VIP discount: 1 is for 100%, i.e. no discount; 0.97 is for 97% of the original rate