Get Cross Interest Rate and Max Borrowable

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (IP)

Description

This interface will determine the user's VIP level based on the User ID sending the request, and then return information such as interest rates and limits based on the VIP level.

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/interest-rate-and-limit
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/interest-rate-and-limit?coin=ETH"  -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pairs, like BTCUSDT
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695167748916,
    "data": [
        {
            "transferable": true,
            "leverage": "3",
            "coin": "ETH",
            "borrowable": true,
            "dailyInterestRate": "0.0005",
            "annualInterestRate": "0.05",
            "maxBorrowableAmount": "100000",
            "vipList": [
                {
                    "level":"0",
                    "limit":"1000",
                    "dailyInterestRate":"0.00001",
                    "annualInterestRate":"0.01",
                    "discountRate":"1"
                }
            ]
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
coinStringCoins, such as BTC, ETH
leverageStringLeverage
The default value is 3, and it has three tiers: 3, 5, and 10.
transferableBooleanTransfer supported?
true: Transferable
false: Not transferable
borrowableBooleanBorrowable or not?
true: Borrowable
false: Not borrowable
dailyInterestRateStringNon-VIP daily interest rate
annualInterestRateStringNon-VIP APR
maxBorrowableAmountStringMaximum borrow
vipListArrayVIP level
> levelStringVIP level
> limitStringVIP limit
> dailyInterestRateStringVIP daily interest rate
> annualInterestRateStringVIP APR
> discountRateStringVIP discount: 1 is for 100%, i.e. no discount; 0.97 is for 97% of the original rate