Margin Index Price

Description

Subscribe margin trading pair index price

Request Example
{
    "args":[
        {
            "channel":"index-price",
            "instId":"default",
            "instType":"MARGIN"
        }
    ],
    "op":"subscribe"
}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
opStringYesOperation
subscribe Subscribe
unsubscribe Unsubscribe
argsList<Object>YesList of channels to request subscription
> instTypeStringYesProduct type: MARGIN
> channelStringYesChannel name
> instIdStringYesProduct ID
Response Example
{
    "event":"subscribe",
    "arg":{
        "instType":"MARGIN",
        "channel":"index-price",
        "instId":"default"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventStringEvent
argObjectSubscribed channels
> instTypeStringProduct type: MARGIN
> channelStringChannel name
> instIdStringProduct ID
codeStringError code, returned only on error
msgStringError message
Push Data
{
    "action":"snapshot",
    "arg":{
        "instType":"MARGIN",
        "channel":"index-price",
        "instId":"default"
    },
    "data":[
        {
            "symbol":"BTCUSDT",
            "baseCoin":"BTC",
            "quoteCoin":"USDT",
            "indexPrice":"25702.4",
            "ts":"1695880514609"
        }
    ],
    "ts":1695880514622
}

Push Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
argObjectChannels with successful subscription
> instTypeStringProduct type: MARGIN
> channelStringChannel name
> instIdStringProduct ID
actionStringPush data action, snapshot or update
dataList<Object>Subscribed data
> baseCoinStringBase currency
> indexPriceStringIndex price
> quoteCoinStringQuote currency
> symbolStringTrading pair
> tsString> timestamp