Margin Index Price
Description
Subscribe margin trading pair index price
Request Example
{
"args":[
{
"channel":"index-price",
"instId":"default",
"instType":"MARGIN"
}
],
"op":"subscribe"
}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|op
|String
|Yes
|Operation
subscribe Subscribe
unsubscribe Unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|Yes
|List of channels to request subscription
|> instType
|String
|Yes
|Product type: MARGIN
|> channel
|String
|Yes
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Yes
|Product ID
Response Example
{
"event":"subscribe",
"arg":{
"instType":"MARGIN",
"channel":"index-price",
"instId":"default"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|event
|String
|Event
|arg
|Object
|Subscribed channels
|> instType
|String
|Product type: MARGIN
|> channel
|String
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
|code
|String
|Error code, returned only on error
|msg
|String
|Error message
Push Data
{
"action":"snapshot",
"arg":{
"instType":"MARGIN",
"channel":"index-price",
"instId":"default"
},
"data":[
{
"symbol":"BTCUSDT",
"baseCoin":"BTC",
"quoteCoin":"USDT",
"indexPrice":"25702.4",
"ts":"1695880514609"
}
],
"ts":1695880514622
}
Push Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|arg
|Object
|Channels with successful subscription
|> instType
|String
|Product type: MARGIN
|> channel
|String
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
|action
|String
|Push data action,
snapshot or
update
|data
|List<Object>
|Subscribed data
|> baseCoin
|String
|Base currency
|> indexPrice
|String
|Index price
|> quoteCoin
|String
|Quote currency
|> symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|> ts
|String
|> timestamp