Cross Flash Repay

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/margin/crossed/account/flash-repay
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/account/flash-repay" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \   
   -d \'{"coin": "BTC"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringNoRepayment coin for the cross margin
If you don't fill it, then cross margin account will be fully repaid.
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695619576187,
  "data": [
    {
      "repayId": "3423423",
      "coin": "ETH"
    }
  ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
repayIdStringRepayment id
coinStringRepayment coin. In case of full repayment, the coin will be returned with no residual value.