Get Cross Tier Configuration
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (IP)
Description
This interface will determine the user's VIP level based on the User ID sending the request, and then return the tier information based on the VIP level.
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/tier-data
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/tier-data?coin=ETH" -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|Yes
|Coin
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695167748916,
"data": [
{
"tier": "1",
"leverage": "3",
"coin": "ETH",
"maxBorrowableAmount": "6",
"maintainMarginRate": "0.05"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|tier
|String
|Tier
|leverage
|String
|Effective leverage, global default: 3x
|coin
|String
|Coin
|maxBorrowableAmount
|String
|Maximum borrow
|maintainMarginRate
|String
|Maintenance margin rate