Skip to main content

Get Cross Tier Configuration

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (IP)

Description

This interface will determine the user's VIP level based on the User ID sending the request, and then return the tier information based on the VIP level.

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/tier-data
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/tier-data?coin=ETH"  -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringYesCoin
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695167748916,
    "data": [
        {
            "tier": "1",
            "leverage": "3",
            "coin": "ETH",
            "maxBorrowableAmount": "6",
            "maintainMarginRate": "0.05"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
tierStringTier
leverageStringEffective leverage, global default: 3x
coinStringCoin
maxBorrowableAmountStringMaximum borrow
maintainMarginRateStringMaintenance margin rate