Get Cross Max Borrowable
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
Get max borrowable
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/account/max-borrowable-amount
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/account/max-borrowable-amount?coin=USDT" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|Yes
|Borrowing coins, such as BTC
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695636742119,
"data": {
"coin": "USDT",
"maxBorrowableAmount": "3976070.21616"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|maxBorrowableAmount
|String
|Maximum borrow amount (amount changes in real time)
|coin
|String
|Coin