Get Cross Max Borrowable

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

Get max borrowable

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/account/max-borrowable-amount
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/account/max-borrowable-amount?coin=USDT" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringYesBorrowing coins, such as BTC
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695636742119,
  "data": {
    "coin": "USDT",
    "maxBorrowableAmount": "3976070.21616"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
maxBorrowableAmountStringMaximum borrow amount (amount changes in real time)
coinStringCoin