Cross Repay
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
Repay
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/margin/crossed/account/repay
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/account/repay" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"coin": "BTC", "repayAmount":"0.1"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|Yes
|Repayment coin
|repayAmount
|String
|Yes
|Number of repayments (up to 8 decimal places)
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695636742119,
"data": {
"coin": "USDT",
"repayId": "12313123213",
"remainDebtAmount": "0.2",
"repayAmount": "0.1"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|remainDebtAmount
|String
|Remaining borrowings
|repayId
|String
|repay ID
|coin
|String
|Coin
|repayAmount
|String
|Repayment amount