Cross Repay

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

Repay

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/margin/crossed/account/repay
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/account/repay" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \   
   -d \'{"coin": "BTC", "repayAmount":"0.1"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringYesRepayment coin
repayAmountStringYesNumber of repayments (up to 8 decimal places)
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695636742119,
  "data": {
    "coin": "USDT",
    "repayId": "12313123213",
    "remainDebtAmount": "0.2",
    "repayAmount": "0.1"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
remainDebtAmountStringRemaining borrowings
repayIdStringrepay ID
coinStringCoin
repayAmountStringRepayment amount