全仓借款

限速规则 10次/1s (IP)

描述

HTTP请求

  • POST /api/v2/margin/crossed/account/borrow
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/account/borrow"  -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"  -d \'{"coin": "USDT","borrowAmount": "1"}'

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
coinString借出币种
borrowAmountString借出数量（最长8位小数）
clientOidString客户自定义订单ID
返回示例
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1679384491703,
  "data": {
    "loanId": "1",
    "coin": "USDT",
    "borrowAmount": "1.00000000"
  }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
loanIdString借款ID
coinString借出币种
borrowAmountString借出数量