全仓借款
限速规则 10次/1s (IP)
描述
HTTP请求
- POST /api/v2/margin/crossed/account/borrow
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/account/borrow" -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" -d \'{"coin": "USDT","borrowAmount": "1"}'
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|coin
|String
|是
|借出币种
|borrowAmount
|String
|是
|借出数量（最长8位小数）
|clientOid
|String
|否
|客户自定义订单ID
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1679384491703,
"data": {
"loanId": "1",
"coin": "USDT",
"borrowAmount": "1.00000000"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|loanId
|String
|借款ID
|coin
|String
|借出币种
|borrowAmount
|String
|借出数量