Stop-profit and stop-loss plan orders

Speed limit is 10 times/s (UID)

Description

Place a stop-profit and stop-loss plan order

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/mix/order/place-tpsl-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/place-tpsl-order" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
   -d \'{"marginCoin": "USDT","productType": "usdt-futures","symbol": "ethusdt","planType": "profit_plan","triggerPrice": "2000","triggerType": "mark_price","executePrice": "0","holdSide": "long","size": "1","rangeRate": "","clientOid": "1234"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
marginCoinStringYesMargin currency
productTypeStringYesProduct type
usdt-futures USDT professional futures
coin-futures Mixed futures
usdc-futures USDC professional futures
susdt-futures USDT professional futures demo
scoin-futures Mixed futures demo
susdc-futures USDC professional futures demo
symbolStringYesTrading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
planTypeStringYesTake profit and stop loss type (profit_plan (stop profit plan) loss_plan (stop loss plan) moving_plan (moving take profit and stop loss) pos_profit (position take profit) pos_loss (position stop loss))
triggerPriceStringYestrigger price
triggerTypeStringNoTrigger type (fill_price (transaction price) mark_price (mark price)
executePriceStringNoExecution price (if it is 0 or not filled in, it means market price execution. If it is greater than 0, it means limit price execution. When planType (stop-profit and stop-loss type) is moving_plan (moving take-profit and stop-loss), it is not filled in and is fixed to the market price. implement.)
holdSideStringYesTwo-way position: (long: long position, short: short position), one-way position: (buy: long position, sell: short position)
sizeStringNoOrder quantity
rangeRateStringNocallback range
clientOidStringNoCustomize order ID
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "orderId": "121212121212",
        "clientOid": "BITGET#1627293504612"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293504612"
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringTrigger order ID
clientOidStringCustomized trigger order ID