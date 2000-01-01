Stop-profit and stop-loss plan orders
Speed limit is 10 times/s (UID)
Description
Place a stop-profit and stop-loss plan order
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/mix/order/place-tpsl-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/place-tpsl-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"marginCoin": "USDT","productType": "usdt-futures","symbol": "ethusdt","planType": "profit_plan","triggerPrice": "2000","triggerType": "mark_price","executePrice": "0","holdSide": "long","size": "1","rangeRate": "","clientOid": "1234"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|marginCoin
|String
|Yes
|Margin currency
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
usdt-futures USDT professional futures
coin-futures Mixed futures
usdc-futures USDC professional futures
susdt-futures USDT professional futures demo
scoin-futures Mixed futures demo
susdc-futures USDC professional futures demo
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
|planType
|String
|Yes
|Take profit and stop loss type (profit_plan (stop profit plan) loss_plan (stop loss plan) moving_plan (moving take profit and stop loss) pos_profit (position take profit) pos_loss (position stop loss))
|triggerPrice
|String
|Yes
|trigger price
|triggerType
|String
|No
|Trigger type (fill_price (transaction price) mark_price (mark price)
|executePrice
|String
|No
|Execution price (if it is 0 or not filled in, it means market price execution. If it is greater than 0, it means limit price execution. When planType (stop-profit and stop-loss type) is moving_plan (moving take-profit and stop-loss), it is not filled in and is fixed to the market price. implement.)
|holdSide
|String
|Yes
|Two-way position: (long: long position, short: short position), one-way position: (buy: long position, sell: short position)
|size
|String
|No
|Order quantity
|rangeRate
|String
|No
|callback range
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Customize order ID
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"orderId": "121212121212",
"clientOid": "BITGET#1627293504612"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Trigger order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Customized trigger order ID