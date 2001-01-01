Skip to main content

Get Pending Trigger Order

Speed limit is 10 times/s (UID)

Description

Can be used to query one or all current trigger orders.

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/order/orders-plan-pending
Request Example
curl -X GET "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/orders-plan-pending?
orderId=123&clientOid=1234&planType=ethusdt&productType=USDT-FUTURES" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
orderIdStringNoTrigger order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.
clientOidStringNoCustomized trigger order ID
symbolStringNoTrading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
planTypeStringYesTrigger order type
If not passed, all types of orders will be returned.
normal_plan: average trigger order
track_plan: trailing stop order
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
idLessThanStringNoRequests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.
startTimeStringNoStart timestamp
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
endTimeStringNoEnd timestamp
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
limitStringNoNumber of queries: Default: 100, maximum: 100
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "entrustedList": [
            {
                "planType": "normal_plan",
                "symbol": "ethusdt",
                "size": "1",
                "orderId": "123",
                "clientOid": "121212",
                "price": "1900",
                "callbackRatio": "",
                "triggerPrice": "1901",
                "triggerType": "mark_price",
                "planStatus": "not_trigger",
                "side": "buy",
                "posSide": "long",
                "marginCoin": "usdt",
                "marginMode": "cross",
                "enterPointSource": "api",
                "tradeSide": "open",
                "posMode": "hedge_mode",
                "orderType": "limit",
                "orderSource": "normal",
                "cTime": "1627293504612",
                "uTime": "",
                "presetStopSurplusPrice": "2001",
                "stopSurplusTriggerPrice": "2002",
                "stopSurplusTriggerType": "fill_price",
                "presetStopLossPrice": "1800",
                "stopLossTriggerPrice": "1820",
                "stopLossTriggerType": "fill_price"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "123"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293504612"
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
entrustedListList<String>Order list
>planTypeStringTrigger order type
normal_plan: average trigger order
track_plan: trailing stop order
>symbolStringTrading pair
>sizeStringAmount
>orderIdStringTrigger order ID
>clientOidStringCustomized trigger order ID
>priceStringOrder price
For a common trigger order, it represents the order price.
For a trailing stop order, this field doesn't exist.
>callbackRatioStringImplementation of the callback rate. (Maximum 1-10)
Only exists when the order is a trailing stop order.
>triggerPriceStringTrigger price
It appears for both common trigger orders and trailing stop orders.
>triggerTypeStringTrigger type
It appears for both common trigger orders and trailing stop orders.
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
index_price: index price
>planStatusStringOrder status
For a current trigger order, the status will only be not_trigger
>sideStringDirection
Buy; Sell
>posSideStringPosition direction
long: hedge mode long position
short: hedge mode short position
net: one-way position
>marginCoinStringMargin coin
>marginMode
String
Margin mode
Isolated
cross: cross margin
>enterPointSourceStringOrder source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
>tradeSideStringDirection
open: Open (open and close mode)
close: Close (open and close mode)
>posModeStringPosition mode
one_way_mode: one-way mode
hedge_mode: hedge mode
>orderTypeStringOrder type
limit: limit order
market
>orderSourceStringOrder sources
normal: Normal order
market: Market order
profit_market: Market TP order
loss_market: Market SL order
Trader_delegate: Elite trade order
trader_profit: Trader takes profit
trader_loss: Trader stops loss
trader_reverse: Reversed elite trades
profit_limit: Take-profit limit order
loss_limit: Stop-loss limit order
delivery_close_short: close short positions
pos_profit_limit: Position take-profit limit order
pos_profit_market: Position take-profit market order
pos_loss_limit: Position stop-loss limit order
pos_loss_market: Position stop-loss market order
>cTimeStringCreation time
>uTimeStringLast updated
>presetStopSurplusPriceStringSet TP
>stopSurplusTriggerPriceStringSetting take-profit trigger price
>stopSurplusTriggerTypeStringSetting take-profit trigger type
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
index_price: index price
>presetStopLossPriceStringSetting position stop-loss
>stopLossTriggerPriceStringSetting stop-loss trigger price
>stopLossTriggerTypeStringSetting stop-loss trigger type
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
index_price: index price
endIdStringThis is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as a range.