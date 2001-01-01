Get Pending Trigger Order
Speed limit is 10 times/s (UID)
Description
Can be used to query one or all current trigger orders.
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/order/orders-plan-pending
Request Example
curl -X GET "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/orders-plan-pending?
orderId=123&clientOid=1234&planType=ethusdt&productType=USDT-FUTURES" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|orderId
|String
|No
|Trigger order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Customized trigger order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
|planType
|String
|Yes
|Trigger order type
If not passed, all types of orders will be returned.
normal_plan: average trigger order
track_plan: trailing stop order
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start timestamp
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
|endTime
|String
|No
|End timestamp
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Default: 100, maximum: 100
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"entrustedList": [
{
"planType": "normal_plan",
"symbol": "ethusdt",
"size": "1",
"orderId": "123",
"clientOid": "121212",
"price": "1900",
"callbackRatio": "",
"triggerPrice": "1901",
"triggerType": "mark_price",
"planStatus": "not_trigger",
"side": "buy",
"posSide": "long",
"marginCoin": "usdt",
"marginMode": "cross",
"enterPointSource": "api",
"tradeSide": "open",
"posMode": "hedge_mode",
"orderType": "limit",
"orderSource": "normal",
"cTime": "1627293504612",
"uTime": "",
"presetStopSurplusPrice": "2001",
"stopSurplusTriggerPrice": "2002",
"stopSurplusTriggerType": "fill_price",
"presetStopLossPrice": "1800",
"stopLossTriggerPrice": "1820",
"stopLossTriggerType": "fill_price"
}
],
"endId": "123"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|entrustedList
|List<String>
|Order list
|>planType
|String
|Trigger order type
normal_plan: average trigger order
track_plan: trailing stop order
|>symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|>size
|String
|Amount
|>orderId
|String
|Trigger order ID
|>clientOid
|String
|Customized trigger order ID
|>price
|String
|Order price
For a common trigger order, it represents the order price.
For a trailing stop order, this field doesn't exist.
|>callbackRatio
|String
|Implementation of the callback rate. (Maximum 1-10)
Only exists when the order is a trailing stop order.
|>triggerPrice
|String
|Trigger price
It appears for both common trigger orders and trailing stop orders.
|>triggerType
|String
|Trigger type
It appears for both common trigger orders and trailing stop orders.
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
index_price: index price
|>planStatus
|String
|Order status
For a current trigger order, the status will only be not_trigger
|>side
|String
|Direction
Buy; Sell
|>posSide
|String
|Position direction
long: hedge mode long position
short: hedge mode short position
net: one-way position
|>marginCoin
|String
|Margin coin
>marginMode
String
Margin mode
Isolated
cross: cross margin
|>enterPointSource
|String
|Order source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
|>tradeSide
|String
|Direction
open: Open (open and close mode)
close: Close (open and close mode)
|>posMode
|String
|Position mode
one_way_mode: one-way mode
hedge_mode: hedge mode
|>orderType
|String
|Order type
limit: limit order
market
|>orderSource
|String
|Order sources
normal: Normal order
market: Market order
profit_market: Market TP order
loss_market: Market SL order
Trader_delegate: Elite trade order
trader_profit: Trader takes profit
trader_loss: Trader stops loss
trader_reverse: Reversed elite trades
profit_limit: Take-profit limit order
loss_limit: Stop-loss limit order
delivery_close_short: close short positions
pos_profit_limit: Position take-profit limit order
pos_profit_market: Position take-profit market order
pos_loss_limit: Position stop-loss limit order
pos_loss_market: Position stop-loss market order
|>cTime
|String
|Creation time
|>uTime
|String
|Last updated
|>presetStopSurplusPrice
|String
|Set TP
|>stopSurplusTriggerPrice
|String
|Setting take-profit trigger price
|>stopSurplusTriggerType
|String
|Setting take-profit trigger type
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
index_price: index price
|>presetStopLossPrice
|String
|Setting position stop-loss
|>stopLossTriggerPrice
|String
|Setting stop-loss trigger price
|>stopLossTriggerType
|String
|Setting stop-loss trigger type
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
index_price: index price
|endId
|String
|This is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as a range.