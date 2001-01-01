Skip to main content

Modify the stop-profit and stop-loss plan order

Speed limit is 10 times/s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/mix/order/modify-tpsl-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/modify-tpsl-order" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
   -d \'{"orderId": "1","clientOid": "2","marginCoin": "USDT","productType": "usdt-futures","symbol": "ethusdt","planType": "profit_plan","triggerPrice": "2001","triggerType": "fill_price","executePrice": "0","size": "2","rangeRate": ""}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
orderIdStringNoTake profit and stop loss order number, 'orderId' and 'clientOid' must provide one
clientOidStringNoTake profit and stop loss client order number, 'orderId' and 'clientOid' must provide one
marginCoinStringYesMargin currency
productTypeStringYesProduct type
usdt-futures USDT professional futures
coin-futures Mixed futures
usdc-futures USDC professional futures
susdt-futures USDT professional futures demo
scoin-futures Mixed futures demo
susdc-futures USDC professional futures demo
symbolStringYesTrading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
triggerPriceStringYestrigger price
triggerTypeStringNoTrigger type (fill_price (transaction price) mark_price (mark price)
executePriceStringNoExecution price (if it is 0 or not filled in, it means market price execution. If it is greater than 0, it means limit price execution. When planType (stop-profit and stop-loss type) is moving_plan (moving take-profit and stop-loss), it is not filled in and is fixed to the market price. implement.)
sizeStringNoOrder quantity
rangeRateStringNocallback range
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "orderId": "121212121212",
        "clientOid": "BITGET#1627293504612"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293504612"
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringTrigger order ID
clientOidStringCustomized trigger order ID