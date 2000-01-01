止盈止损计划委托下单
普通用户10次/S 根据uid限频
描述
下止盈止损计划委托单
HTTP请求
- POST /api/v2/mix/order/place-tpsl-order
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/place-tpsl-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"marginCoin": "USDT","productType": "usdt-futures","symbol": "ethusdt","planType": "profit_plan","triggerPrice": "2000","triggerType": "mark_price","executePrice": "0","holdSide": "long","size": "1","rangeRate": "","clientOid": "1234"}'
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|marginCoin
|String
|是
|保证金币种
|productType
|String
|是
|产品类型
usdt-futures USDT专业合约
coin-futures 混合合约
usdc-futures USDC专业合约
susdt-futures USDT专业合约模拟盘
scoin-futures 混合合约模拟盘
susdc-futures USDC专业合约模拟盘
|symbol
|String
|是
|交易币对
|planType
|String
|是
|止盈止损类型（profit_plan（止盈计划）loss_plan（止损计划）moving_plan（移动止盈止损）pos_profit（仓位止盈）pos_loss（仓位止损））
|triggerPrice
|String
|是
|触发价格
|triggerType
|String
|否
|触发类型（fill_price （成交价格） mark_price（标记价格）
|executePrice
|String
|否
|执行价格 （若为0或不填则代表市价执行。若填写大于0，为限价执行。当planType（止盈止损类型）为moving_plan（移动止盈止损）时则不填，固定为市价执行。）
|holdSide
|String
|是
|双向持仓：（long：多仓 ，short：空仓），单向持仓： （buy：多仓 ，sell：空仓）
|size
|String
|否
|下单数量
|rangeRate
|String
|否
|回调幅度
|clientOid
|String
|否
|自定义订单id
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"orderId": "121212121212",
"clientOid": "BITGET#1627293504612"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|orderId
|String
|计划委托订单id
|clientOid
|String
|自定义计划委托订单id