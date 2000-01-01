跳到主要内容

止盈止损计划委托下单

普通用户10次/S 根据uid限频

描述

下止盈止损计划委托单

HTTP请求

  • POST /api/v2/mix/order/place-tpsl-order
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/place-tpsl-order" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
   -d \'{"marginCoin": "USDT","productType": "usdt-futures","symbol": "ethusdt","planType": "profit_plan","triggerPrice": "2000","triggerType": "mark_price","executePrice": "0","holdSide": "long","size": "1","rangeRate": "","clientOid": "1234"}'

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
marginCoinString保证金币种
productTypeString产品类型
usdt-futures USDT专业合约
coin-futures 混合合约
usdc-futures USDC专业合约
susdt-futures USDT专业合约模拟盘
scoin-futures 混合合约模拟盘
susdc-futures USDC专业合约模拟盘
symbolString交易币对
planTypeString止盈止损类型（profit_plan（止盈计划）loss_plan（止损计划）moving_plan（移动止盈止损）pos_profit（仓位止盈）pos_loss（仓位止损））
triggerPriceString触发价格
triggerTypeString触发类型（fill_price （成交价格） mark_price（标记价格）
executePriceString执行价格 （若为0或不填则代表市价执行。若填写大于0，为限价执行。当planType（止盈止损类型）为moving_plan（移动止盈止损）时则不填，固定为市价执行。）
holdSideString双向持仓：（long：多仓 ，short：空仓），单向持仓： （buy：多仓 ，sell：空仓）
sizeString下单数量
rangeRateString回调幅度
clientOidString自定义订单id
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "orderId": "121212121212",
        "clientOid": "BITGET#1627293504612"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293504612"
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
orderIdString计划委托订单id
clientOidString自定义计划委托订单id