Place Trigger Order
Speed limit is 10 times/s (UID)
Description
The interface for placing an trigger order with TP/SL setting feature.
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/mix/order/place-plan-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/place-plan-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{ "planType":"normal_plan", "symbol": "BTCUSDT", "productType": "usdt-futures", "marginMode": "isolated", "marginCoin": "USDT", "size": "0.01", "price": "24000", "callbackRatio": "", "triggerPrice": "24100", "triggerType": "mark_price", "side": "buy", "tradeSide": "open", "orderType":"limit", "clientOid": "121212121212", "reduceOnly": "NO", "presetStopSurplusPrice": "", "stopSurplusTriggerPrice": "", "stopSurplusTriggerType": "", "presetStopLossPrice": "", "stopLossTriggerPrice": "", "stopLossTriggerType": "" }'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|planType
|String
|Yes
|Trigger order type
normal_plan: average trigger order
track_plan: trailing stop order
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|marginMode
|String
|Yes
|Position mode
isolated: isolated margin
cross: cross margin
|marginCoin
|String
|Yes
|Margin coin
|size
|String
|Yes
|Amount
|price
|String
|No
|Strike price
1. For trailing stop orders, it must be empty.
2. For trigger orders, it is required when orderType is Limit; must be empty when orderType is Market.
|callbackRatio
|String
|No
|Callback rate (applies to trailing stop orders only)
1. Required for trailing stop orders and the rate cannot be greater than 10.
|triggerPrice
|String
|Yes
|Trigger price
1. Required when placing a trigger order or a trailing stop order.
|triggerType
|String
|Yes
|Trigger type
1. Required when placing a trigger order or a trailing stop order.
mark_price: mark price
fill_price: filled price
index_price: index price
|side
|String
|Yes
|Order direction
Buy; Sell
|tradeSide
|String
|No
|Direction
1. Required in open and close (hedge mode position) mode.
Considered buy/sell (one-way position) mode if left blank.
Open and Close
Notes:
For open long, fill in"Buy"; tradeSide should be "Open"
For open short, fill in "Sell"; tradeSide should be "Open"
For close long, fill in "Buy"; tradeSide should be "Close"
For close short, fill in "Sell"; tradeSide should be "Close"
|orderType
|String
|Yes
|Order type
1. If you are placing a trailing stop order, it is required and must be market.
2. For an ordinary trigger order, it is required and can be any type.
limit
market
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Customize order ID
|reduceOnly
|String
|No
|Whether or not to just reduce the position.
YES; NO
Default: NO.
1. Only applicable in buy/sell (one-way position) mode.
2. Must be empty or "no" in open and close position (hedge mode position) mode.
|stopSurplusTriggerPrice
|String
|No
|Take-profit trigger price
No take-profit is set if the field is empty.
|stopSurplusExecutePrice
|String
|No
|Take-profit strike price
1. For trailing stop orders, it must be empty.
2. For a trigger order that has stopSurplusTriggerPrice parameter set, it is required.
|stopSurplusTriggerType
|String
|No
|Take-profit trigger type
Default to the transaction price
1. For trailing stop orders, it must be empty.
2. For a trigger order that has stopSurplusTriggerPrice parameter set, it is required.
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
index_price: index price
|stopLossTriggerPrice
|String
|No
|Stop-loss trigger price
No take-profit is set if the field is empty.
|stopLossExecutePrice
|String
|No
|Stop-loss strike price
1. For trailing stop orders, it must be empty.
2. For a trigger order that has stopLossTriggerPrice parameter set, it is required.
|stopLossTriggerType
|String
|No
|Stop-loss trigger type
Default to the transaction price
1. For trailing stop orders, it must be empty.
2. For a trigger order that has stopLossTriggerPrice parameter set, it is required.
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
index_price: index price
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"orderId": "121212121212",
"clientOid": "BITGET#121212121212"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Trigger order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Customized trigger order ID