Place Trigger Order

planType String Yes Trigger order type

normal_plan: average trigger order

track_plan: trailing stop order

symbol String Yes Trading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT

productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo

marginMode String Yes Position mode

isolated: isolated margin

cross: cross margin

marginCoin String Yes Margin coin

size String Yes Amount

price String No Strike price

1. For trailing stop orders, it must be empty.

2. For trigger orders, it is required when orderType is Limit; must be empty when orderType is Market.

callbackRatio String No Callback rate (applies to trailing stop orders only)

1. Required for trailing stop orders and the rate cannot be greater than 10.

triggerPrice String Yes Trigger price

1. Required when placing a trigger order or a trailing stop order.

triggerType String Yes Trigger type

1. Required when placing a trigger order or a trailing stop order.

mark_price: mark price

fill_price: filled price

index_price: index price

side String Yes Order direction

Buy; Sell

tradeSide String No Direction

1. Required in open and close (hedge mode position) mode.

Considered buy/sell (one-way position) mode if left blank.

Open and Close

Notes:

For open long, fill in"Buy"; tradeSide should be "Open"

For open short, fill in "Sell"; tradeSide should be "Open"

For close long, fill in "Buy"; tradeSide should be "Close"

For close short, fill in "Sell"; tradeSide should be "Close"

orderType String Yes Order type

1. If you are placing a trailing stop order, it is required and must be market.

2. For an ordinary trigger order, it is required and can be any type.

limit

market

clientOid String No Customize order ID

reduceOnly String No Whether or not to just reduce the position.

YES; NO

Default: NO.

1. Only applicable in buy/sell (one-way position) mode.

2. Must be empty or "no" in open and close position (hedge mode position) mode.

stopSurplusTriggerPrice String No Take-profit trigger price

No take-profit is set if the field is empty.

stopSurplusExecutePrice String No Take-profit strike price

1. For trailing stop orders, it must be empty.

2. For a trigger order that has stopSurplusTriggerPrice parameter set, it is required.

stopSurplusTriggerType String No Take-profit trigger type

Default to the transaction price

1. For trailing stop orders, it must be empty.

2. For a trigger order that has stopSurplusTriggerPrice parameter set, it is required.

fill_price: filled price

mark_price: mark price

index_price: index price

stopLossTriggerPrice String No Stop-loss trigger price

No take-profit is set if the field is empty.

stopLossExecutePrice String No Stop-loss strike price

1. For trailing stop orders, it must be empty.

2. For a trigger order that has stopLossTriggerPrice parameter set, it is required.