Modify Trigger Order

orderId String No Trigger order ID

Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.

clientOid String No Customized trigger order ID

Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.

productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo

newSize String No Amount of the modified transaction

If it is empty, the amount remains unchanged.

newPrice String No Modified price for executing orders.

1: When the original order is a trigger order and its type is Limit, the original price remains unchanged when this field is empty.

Must be empty if the order type is Market.

2: When the original order is a trailing order, it must be empty.

newCallbackRatio String No Modified callback rate (for trailing stop orders only)

1. When the original order is a trailing stop order, it must be filled in, and the rate must not be greater than 10.

2: When the original order is a trigger order, it must be empty.

newTriggerPrice String No Modified trigger price

1. When the original order is a trigger order or a trailing stop order, if the field is not set, the price stays unchanged; if it is set, the price updates.

newTriggerType String No Modified trigger type

1. When the original order is a trigger order or a trailing stop order, if the field is not set, the type stays unchanged; if it is set, the type updates.

Setting this parameter requires the setting of newTriggerPrice.

fill_price: filled price

mark_price: mark price

index_price: index price

newSurplusTriggerPrice String No Modified take-profit trigger price

1. If the field is left empty: when the original order has the TP set, the original value will be maintained.

2. If it is not empty: when the original order has the TP set, the TP will update; when the original order doesn't have the TP set, the TP will be added. If 0 is filled in, the original TP setting will be removed.

newStopSurplusExecutePrice String No Modified take-profit strike price

1. This parameter must be empty when the original order is a trailing stop order.

2.For a trigger order, if this field is filled in, the price will update; if not filled in, the price stays unchanged; if 0 is filled in, the price setting will be removed.

newStopSurplusTriggerType String No Modified take-profit trigger type

Default to the transaction price

1. This parameter must be empty when the original order is a trailing stop order.

2. For a trigger order that has newStopSurplusTriggerPrice parameter set, it is required.

fill_price: filled price

mark_price: mark price

index_price: index price

newStopLossTriggerPrice String No Modified stop-loss trigger price

1. If the field is left empty: when the original order has the SL set, the original value will be maintained.

2. If it is not empty: when the original order has the SL set, the SL will update; when the original order doesn't have the SL set, the SL will be added. If 0 is filled in, the original SL setting will be removed.

newStopLossExecutePrice String No Modified stop-loss strike price

1. This parameter must be empty when the original order is a trailing stop order.

2.For a trigger order, if this field is filled in, the price will update; if not filled in, the price stays unchanged; if 0 is filled in, the SL setting will be removed.