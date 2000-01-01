Modify Trigger Order
Speed limit is 10 times/s (UID)
Description
Interface for trigger order modification, used to modify an pending order, such as its TP/SL and/or triggerPrice.
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/mix/order/modify-plan-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/modify-plan-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{
"planType":"normal_plan",
"orderId": "123",
"clientOid": "321123",
"symbol": "ethusdt",
"productType": "usdt-futures",
"newSize": "3",
"newPrice": "2001",
"newCallbackRatio": "",
"newTriggerPrice": "2000",
"newTriggerType": "fill_price",
"newPresetStopSurplusPrice": "2049",
"newStopSurplusTriggerPrice": "2050",
"newStopSurplusTriggerType": "mark_price",
"newPresetStopLossPrice": "5",
"newStopLossTriggerPrice": "1970",
"newStopLossTriggerType": "mark_price"
}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|orderId
|String
|No
|Trigger order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Customized trigger order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|newSize
|String
|No
|Amount of the modified transaction
If it is empty, the amount remains unchanged.
|newPrice
|String
|No
|Modified price for executing orders.
1: When the original order is a trigger order and its type is Limit, the original price remains unchanged when this field is empty.
Must be empty if the order type is Market.
2: When the original order is a trailing order, it must be empty.
|newCallbackRatio
|String
|No
|Modified callback rate (for trailing stop orders only)
1. When the original order is a trailing stop order, it must be filled in, and the rate must not be greater than 10.
2: When the original order is a trigger order, it must be empty.
|newTriggerPrice
|String
|No
|Modified trigger price
1. When the original order is a trigger order or a trailing stop order, if the field is not set, the price stays unchanged; if it is set, the price updates.
|newTriggerType
|String
|No
|Modified trigger type
1. When the original order is a trigger order or a trailing stop order, if the field is not set, the type stays unchanged; if it is set, the type updates.
Setting this parameter requires the setting of newTriggerPrice.
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
index_price: index price
|newSurplusTriggerPrice
|String
|No
|Modified take-profit trigger price
1. If the field is left empty: when the original order has the TP set, the original value will be maintained.
2. If it is not empty: when the original order has the TP set, the TP will update; when the original order doesn't have the TP set, the TP will be added. If 0 is filled in, the original TP setting will be removed.
|newStopSurplusExecutePrice
|String
|No
|Modified take-profit strike price
1. This parameter must be empty when the original order is a trailing stop order.
2.For a trigger order, if this field is filled in, the price will update; if not filled in, the price stays unchanged; if 0 is filled in, the price setting will be removed.
|newStopSurplusTriggerType
|String
|No
|Modified take-profit trigger type
Default to the transaction price
1. This parameter must be empty when the original order is a trailing stop order.
2. For a trigger order that has newStopSurplusTriggerPrice parameter set, it is required.
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
index_price: index price
|newStopLossTriggerPrice
|String
|No
|Modified stop-loss trigger price
1. If the field is left empty: when the original order has the SL set, the original value will be maintained.
2. If it is not empty: when the original order has the SL set, the SL will update; when the original order doesn't have the SL set, the SL will be added. If 0 is filled in, the original SL setting will be removed.
|newStopLossExecutePrice
|String
|No
|Modified stop-loss strike price
1. This parameter must be empty when the original order is a trailing stop order.
2.For a trigger order, if this field is filled in, the price will update; if not filled in, the price stays unchanged; if 0 is filled in, the SL setting will be removed.
|newStopLossTriggerType
|String
|No
|Modified stop-loss trigger type
Default to the transaction price
1. This parameter must be empty when the original order is a trailing stop order.
2. For a trigger order that has newStopLossTriggerPrice parameter set, it is required.
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
index_price: index price
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"orderId": "21627293504612",
"clientOid": "BITGET#1627293504612"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Trigger order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Customized trigger order ID