计划委托下单

普通用户10次/S 根据uid限频

描述

计划委托下单接口，支持预设止盈止损特性。

HTTP请求

  • POST /api/v2/mix/order/place-plan-order
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/place-plan-order" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
   -d \'{ "planType":"normal_plan", "symbol": "BTCUSDT", "productType": "usdt-futures", "marginMode": "isolated", "marginCoin": "USDT", "size": "0.01", "price": "24000", "callbackRatio": "", "triggerPrice": "24100", "triggerType": "mark_price", "side": "buy", "tradeSide": "open", "orderType":"limit", "clientOid": "232421412423", "reduceOnly": "NO", "presetStopSurplusPrice": "", "stopSurplusTriggerPrice": "", "stopSurplusTriggerType": "", "presetStopLossPrice": "", "stopLossTriggerPrice": "", "stopLossTriggerType": "" }'

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
planTypeString计划委托类型
normal_plan 普通计划委托
track_plan 追踪委托
symbolString交易币对 如:ethusdt
productTypeString产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
marginModeString仓位模式
isolated 逐仓
crossed 全仓
marginCoinString保证金币种
sizeString下单数量
priceString执行价格。
1.若下追踪委托时，则必须为空。
2.若下普通计划委托时，订单类型(orderType)为限价单(limit)则必填，为市价单(market)时则为空。
callbackRatioString执行回调幅度（只适用追踪委托）
1.若下追踪委托时必填，且幅度不可大于10。
triggerPriceString触发价格
1.若下普通计划委托、追踪委托时必填
triggerTypeString触发类型
1.若下普通计划委托、追踪委托时必填
mark_price 标记价格
fill_price 成交价格
index_price 指数价格
sideString下单方向
buy 买，sell 卖
tradeSideString交易方向
1.开平仓(双向持仓)模式下必填。
为空则视为买卖（单向持仓）模式。
open 开，close 平。
补充：
开多：side 填写 buy； tradeSide 填写 open
开空：side 填写 sell； tradeSide 填写 open
平多：side 填写 buy；tradeSide 填写 close
平空：side 填写 sell； tradeSide 填写 close
orderTypeString订单类型
1.若下追踪委托时，则必填且必须为market。
2.若下普通计划委托时，则必须传递任意类型。
limit 限价单，
market 市价单
clientOidString自定义订单id
reduceOnlyString是否只减仓。
YES;NO
默认NO;
1.仅适用于买卖（单向持仓）模式下。
2.开平仓（双向持仓）模式下必须为空或no。
stopSurplusTriggerPriceString止盈触发价/止盈触发百分比。1.为普通委托时，代表止盈触发价；2.为追踪委托时，为止盈触发百分比，且最大比例必须小于等于999.99，最小0.01；3.为空或0则默认不设止盈。。
stopSurplusExecutePriceString止盈执行价格
1.若下追踪委托时，则必须为空。
2.若下普通计划委托时，同时携带了stopSurplusTriggerPrice参数，为空或为0，则代表市价订单执行；不为空且大于0则为限价执行。。
stopSurplusTriggerTypeString止盈触发类型
默认为成交价格
1.若下追踪委托时，则必须为空。
2.若下普通计划委托，若同时携带了stopSurplusTriggerPrice参数，则必填。
fill_price 成交价格
mark_price 标记价格
index_price 指数价格
stopLossTriggerPriceString止损触发价/止损触发百分比
1.为普通委托时，代表止损触发价
2.为追踪委托时，为止损触发百分比，且最大比例必须小于等于999.99，最小0.01
3.为空或0则默认不设止损
stopLossExecutePriceString止损执行价格
1.若下追踪委托时，则必须为空。
2.若下普通计划委托时，同时携带了stopLossTriggerPrice参数，为空或为0，则代表市价订单执行；不为空且大于0则为限价执行
stopLossTriggerTypeString止损触发类型
默认为成交价格
1.若下追踪委托时，则必须为空。
2.若下普通计划委托，若同时携带了stopLossTriggerPrice参数，则必填。
fill_price 成交价格
mark_price 标记价格
index_price 指数价格
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "orderId": "121212121212",
        "clientOid": "BITGET#1627293504612"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293504612"
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
orderIdString计划委托订单id
clientOidString自定义计划委托订单id