计划委托下单
普通用户10次/S 根据uid限频
描述
计划委托下单接口，支持预设止盈止损特性。
HTTP请求
- POST /api/v2/mix/order/place-plan-order
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/place-plan-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{ "planType":"normal_plan", "symbol": "BTCUSDT", "productType": "usdt-futures", "marginMode": "isolated", "marginCoin": "USDT", "size": "0.01", "price": "24000", "callbackRatio": "", "triggerPrice": "24100", "triggerType": "mark_price", "side": "buy", "tradeSide": "open", "orderType":"limit", "clientOid": "232421412423", "reduceOnly": "NO", "presetStopSurplusPrice": "", "stopSurplusTriggerPrice": "", "stopSurplusTriggerType": "", "presetStopLossPrice": "", "stopLossTriggerPrice": "", "stopLossTriggerType": "" }'
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|planType
|String
|是
|计划委托类型
normal_plan 普通计划委托
track_plan 追踪委托
|symbol
|String
|是
|交易币对 如:ethusdt
|productType
|String
|是
|产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
|marginMode
|String
|是
|仓位模式
isolated 逐仓
crossed 全仓
|marginCoin
|String
|是
|保证金币种
|size
|String
|是
|下单数量
|price
|String
|否
|执行价格。
1.若下追踪委托时，则必须为空。
2.若下普通计划委托时，订单类型(orderType)为限价单(limit)则必填，为市价单(market)时则为空。
|callbackRatio
|String
|否
|执行回调幅度（只适用追踪委托）
1.若下追踪委托时必填，且幅度不可大于10。
|triggerPrice
|String
|是
|触发价格
1.若下普通计划委托、追踪委托时必填
|triggerType
|String
|是
|触发类型
1.若下普通计划委托、追踪委托时必填
mark_price 标记价格
fill_price 成交价格
index_price 指数价格
|side
|String
|是
|下单方向
buy 买，sell 卖
|tradeSide
|String
|否
|交易方向
1.开平仓(双向持仓)模式下必填。
为空则视为买卖（单向持仓）模式。
open 开，close 平。
补充：
开多：side 填写 buy； tradeSide 填写 open
开空：side 填写 sell； tradeSide 填写 open
平多：side 填写 buy；tradeSide 填写 close
平空：side 填写 sell； tradeSide 填写 close
|orderType
|String
|是
|订单类型
1.若下追踪委托时，则必填且必须为market。
2.若下普通计划委托时，则必须传递任意类型。
limit 限价单，
market 市价单
|clientOid
|String
|否
|自定义订单id
|reduceOnly
|String
|否
|是否只减仓。
YES;NO
默认NO;
1.仅适用于买卖（单向持仓）模式下。
2.开平仓（双向持仓）模式下必须为空或no。
|stopSurplusTriggerPrice
|String
|否
|止盈触发价/止盈触发百分比。1.为普通委托时，代表止盈触发价；2.为追踪委托时，为止盈触发百分比，且最大比例必须小于等于999.99，最小0.01；3.为空或0则默认不设止盈。。
|stopSurplusExecutePrice
|String
|否
|止盈执行价格
1.若下追踪委托时，则必须为空。
2.若下普通计划委托时，同时携带了stopSurplusTriggerPrice参数，为空或为0，则代表市价订单执行；不为空且大于0则为限价执行。。
|stopSurplusTriggerType
|String
|否
|止盈触发类型
默认为成交价格
1.若下追踪委托时，则必须为空。
2.若下普通计划委托，若同时携带了stopSurplusTriggerPrice参数，则必填。
fill_price 成交价格
mark_price 标记价格
index_price 指数价格
|stopLossTriggerPrice
|String
|否
|止损触发价/止损触发百分比
1.为普通委托时，代表止损触发价
2.为追踪委托时，为止损触发百分比，且最大比例必须小于等于999.99，最小0.01
3.为空或0则默认不设止损
|stopLossExecutePrice
|String
|否
|止损执行价格
1.若下追踪委托时，则必须为空。
2.若下普通计划委托时，同时携带了stopLossTriggerPrice参数，为空或为0，则代表市价订单执行；不为空且大于0则为限价执行
|stopLossTriggerType
|String
|否
|止损触发类型
默认为成交价格
1.若下追踪委托时，则必须为空。
2.若下普通计划委托，若同时携带了stopLossTriggerPrice参数，则必填。
fill_price 成交价格
mark_price 标记价格
index_price 指数价格
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"orderId": "121212121212",
"clientOid": "BITGET#1627293504612"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|orderId
|String
|计划委托订单id
|clientOid
|String
|自定义计划委托订单id