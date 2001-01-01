修改止盈止损计划委托
普通用户10次/S 根据uid限频
描述
修改止盈止损计划委托
HTTP请求
- POST /api/v2/mix/order/modify-tpsl-order
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/modify-tpsl-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"orderId": "1","clientOid": "1","marginCoin": "USDT","productType": "usdt-futures","symbol": "ethusdt","planType": "profit_plan","triggerPrice": "2001","triggerType": "fill_price","executePrice": "0","size": "2","rangeRate": ""}'
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|orderId
|String
|否
|止盈止损订单号, 'orderId' 与 'clientOid' 必需提供一个
|clientOid
|String
|否
|止盈止损客户端订单号，'orderId' 与 'clientOid' 必需提供一个
|marginCoin
|String
|是
|保证金币种
|productType
|String
|是
|产品类型
usdt-futures USDT专业合约
coin-futures 混合合约
usdc-futures USDC专业合约
susdt-futures USDT专业合约模拟盘
scoin-futures 混合合约模拟盘
susdc-futures USDC专业合约模拟盘
|symbol
|String
|是
|交易币对
|triggerPrice
|String
|是
|触发价格
|triggerType
|String
|否
|触发类型（fill_price （成交价格） mark_price（标记价格）
|executePrice
|String
|否
|执行价格 （若为0或不填则代表市价执行。若填写大于0，为限价执行。当planType（止盈止损类型）为moving_plan（移动止盈止损）时则不填，固定为市价执行。）
|size
|String
|否
|下单数量
|rangeRate
|String
|否
|回调幅度
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"orderId": "121212121212",
"clientOid": "BITGET#1627293504612"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|orderId
|String
|计划委托订单id
|clientOid
|String
|自定义计划委托订单id