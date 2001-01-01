跳到主要内容

修改止盈止损计划委托

普通用户10次/S 根据uid限频

描述

HTTP请求

  • POST /api/v2/mix/order/modify-tpsl-order
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/modify-tpsl-order" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
   -d \'{"orderId": "1","clientOid": "1","marginCoin": "USDT","productType": "usdt-futures","symbol": "ethusdt","planType": "profit_plan","triggerPrice": "2001","triggerType": "fill_price","executePrice": "0","size": "2","rangeRate": ""}'

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
orderIdString止盈止损订单号, 'orderId' 与 'clientOid' 必需提供一个
clientOidString止盈止损客户端订单号，'orderId' 与 'clientOid' 必需提供一个
marginCoinString保证金币种
productTypeString产品类型
usdt-futures USDT专业合约
coin-futures 混合合约
usdc-futures USDC专业合约
susdt-futures USDT专业合约模拟盘
scoin-futures 混合合约模拟盘
susdc-futures USDC专业合约模拟盘
symbolString交易币对
triggerPriceString触发价格
triggerTypeString触发类型（fill_price （成交价格） mark_price（标记价格）
executePriceString执行价格 （若为0或不填则代表市价执行。若填写大于0，为限价执行。当planType（止盈止损类型）为moving_plan（移动止盈止损）时则不填，固定为市价执行。）
sizeString下单数量
rangeRateString回调幅度
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "orderId": "121212121212",
        "clientOid": "BITGET#1627293504612"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293504612"
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
orderIdString计划委托订单id
clientOidString自定义计划委托订单id