修改计划委托
限速规则 20次/1s (UID)
描述
修改计划委托
HTTP请求
- POST /api/v2/spot/trade/modify-plan-order
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/modify-plan-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"orderId": "1", "triggerPrice": 0.041222, "executePrice":"0.041272", "size": 156, "orderType":"limit"}'
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|orderId
|String
|否
|订单ID, 'orderId' 或 'clientOid' 必需提供一个
|clientOid
|String
|否
|clientOid, 'orderId' 或 'clientOid' 必需提供一个
|triggerPrice
|String
|是
|触发价格
|orderType
|String
|是
|订单类型
limit限价
market市价
|executePrice
|String
|否
|执行价格，orderType=limit时不能为空
|size
|String
|是
|购买数量
placeType=amount时, 计价单位是base coin（左币）
placeType=total时, 计价单位是quote coin（右币）
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1668134576535,
"data": {
"orderId": "1",
"clientOid": "1"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|orderId
|String
|订单ID
|clientOid
|String
|客户自定义ID