Get Isolated Financial History
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/financial-records
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/financial-records?symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1692690126000" -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pairs, BTCUSDT
|marginType
|String
|No
|Capital flow type
transfer_in: inbound transfer
transfer_out: outbound transfer
borrow: Borrowings
repay: Repayment
liquidation_fee: Liquidation fee
compensate: Risk fund compensation for collateral shortfall
deal_in: buy
deal_out: sell
confiscated: Deducted for collateral shortfall
exchange_in: Exchange income, charged to the system account
exchange_out: Exchange spending, received by the system account
sys_exchange_in: exchange income of the system account, with exchange spending appearing at the same time
sys_exchange_out: exchange spending of the system account, with exchange income appearing at the same time
|coin
|String
|No
|Coin
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, Unix millisecond timestamps
|endTime
|String
|No
|End time, Unix millisecond timestamps
Maximum interval between start and end times is 90 days
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|For turning pages. No setting is needed when querying for the first time. Set to to smallest marginId returned from the last query when searching for data in the second page and other paged. Data smaller than the marginId entered will be returned. This is designed to shorten the query response time.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695625219083,
"data": {
"resultList": [
{
"coin": "BTC",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"marginId": "1",
"amount": "-1",
"balance": "199999.0036963",
"fee": "0",
"marginType": "repay",
"cTime": "1695624616058",
"uTime": "1695624616058"
}
],
"maxId": "1",
"minId": "1"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|resultList
|List
|List
|> symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|> coin
|String
|Coin
|> marginId
|String
|Capital flow ID
|> marginType
|String
|Capital flow type
transfer_in: assets transferred in
transfer_out: assets transferred out
borrow: borrow
Repay: repay
liquidation_fee: liquidation fee
compensate: collateral shortfall compensation from risk fund
deal_in: trade and deposit (buy)
deal_out: trade and withdraw (sell)
confiscated: deduction for collateral shortfall
exchange_in: exchange income, charged from the system account
exchange_out: exchange expense, charged to the system account
sys_exchange_in: exchange income of the system account, with exchange expense appearing at the same time
sys_exchange_out: exchange expense of the system account, with exchange income appearing at the same time
|> amount
|String
|Capital flow amount
|> balance
|String
|Account balance
|> fee
|String
|Transaction fee details
|> cTime
|String
|Creation time, millisecond timestamp
|> uTime
|String
|Update time, millisecond timestamp
|maxId
|String
|Max ID of current search result
|minId
|String
|Min ID of current search result, use:
idLessThan=minId in the next query