Skip to main content

Get Isolated Liquidation History

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/liquidation-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/liquidation-history?symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1692690126000"  -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair
startTimeStringYesStart time, Unix millisecond timestamps
endTimeStringNoEnd time, Unix millisecond timestamps
Maximum interval between start and end times is 90 days
limitStringNoNumber of queries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
idLessThanStringNoFor turning pages. No setting is needed when querying for the first time. Set to to smallest liqId returned from the last query when searching for data in the second page and other paged. Data smaller than the liqId entered will be returned. This is designed to shorten the query response time.
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695624945382,
  "data": {
    "resultList": [
      {
        "liqId": "123",
        "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
        "liqStartTime": "1653453245342",
        "liqEndTime": "16312423423432",
        "liqRiskRatio": "1.01",
        "totalAssets": "1242.34",
        "totalDebt": "1100",
        "liqFee": "1.2",
        "cTime": "1653453245342",
        "uTime": "1692690126000"
      }
    ],
    "maxId": "1",
    "minId": "1"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
resultListListList
> symbolStringTrading pair
> liqIdStringLiquidation ID
> liqStartTimeStringStart time of liquidation
> liqEndTimeStringLiquidation end time
> liqRiskRatioStringRisk ratio at liquidation
> totalAssetsStringTotal assets at liquidation
in USDT
> totalDebtStringTotal borrowings at liquidation
in USDT
> liqFeeStringLiquidation fees
> cTimeStringCreation time, millisecond timestamp
> uTimeStringUpdate time, millisecond timestamp
maxIdStringMax ID of current search result
minIdStringMin ID of current search result, use: idLessThan=minId in the next query