Skip to main content

Cross-Margin Orders Channel

Description

Request Example
{
    "args":[
        {
            "channel":"orders-crossed",
            "instId":"BTCUSDT",
            "instType":"MARGIN"
        }
    ],
    "op":"subscribe"
}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
opStringYesOperation
subscribe Subscribe
unsubscribe Unsubscribe
argsList<Object>YesList of channels to request subscription
> instTypeStringYesProduct type: MARGIN
> channelStringYesChannel name
> instIdStringYesProduct ID
e.g. ETHUSDT
Response Example
{
    "event":"subscribe",
    "arg":{
        "instType":"MARGIN",
        "channel":"orders-crossed",
        "instId":"BTCUSDT"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventStringYes
Event
argObjectSubscribed channels
> instTypeStringProduct type: MARGIN
> channelStringChannel name
> instIdStringProduct ID
e.g. ETHUSDT
codeStringError code, returned only on error
msgStringError message
Push Data
{
    "action":"snapshot",
    "arg":{
        "instType":"MARGIN",
        "channel":"orders-crossed",
        "instId":"BTCUSDT"
    },
    "data":[
        {
            "force":"gtc",
            "orderType":"market",
            "price":"0.000000000",
            "quoteSize":"0.000000000",
            "side":"buy",
            "enterPointSource":"web",
            "status":"partially_filled",
            "baseSize":"0.000000000",
            "cTime":"1695881543701",
            "clientOid":"2000000000",
            "fillPrice":"26426.800000000",
            "baseVolume":"0.000200000",
            "fillTotalAmount":"5.285360000",
            "loanType":"normal",
            "orderId":"1"
        }
    ],
    "ts":1695881543805
}

Push Data Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
argObjectSuccessful channel subscriptions
> instTypeStringProduct type: MARGIN
> channelStringChannel name
> instIdStringProduct ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
actionStringPush data action, snapshot or update
dataList<Object>Subscribed data
> baseSizeStringNumber of base coins
> cTimeStringTime of order
> clientOidStringClient Unique Identifier
> fillPriceStringSale price
> baseVolumeStringFilled quantity
> fillTotalAmountStringsum of money sold
> loanTypeStringMargin order model
normal: place a normal order
autoLoan place an order with auto-borrow
autoRepay place an order with auto-repay
autoLoanAndRepay place an order with auto-borrow and auto-repay
> orderIdStringOrder ID
> orderTypeStringOrder type
limit: limit order
market
> priceStringOrder price
> quoteSizeStringNumber of denominated coins
> sideStringMethods of Sale and Purchase
> enterPointSourceStringOrder source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
> statusStringOrder status
> symbolStringTrading pair
> forceStringOrder Strategy
tsLongTimestamp ms