Get Isolated Interest History

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/interest-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/interest-history?coin=USDT&startTime=1695336324000&symbol=BTCUSDT"  -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair
coinStringNoCoin
startTimeStringYesStart time, Unix millisecond timestamps
endTimeStringNoEnd time, Unix millisecond timestamps
Maximum interval between start and end times is 90 days
limitStringNoNumber of queries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
idLessThanStringNoFor turning pages. No setting is needed when querying for the first time. Set to to smallest interestId returned from the last query when searching for data in the second page and other paged. Data smaller than the interestId entered will be returned. This is designed to shorten the query response time.
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695624945382,
  "data": {
    "resultList": [
      {
        "interestId": "1",
        "interestCoin": "USDT",
        "dailyInterestRate": "0.24",
        "loanCoin": "USDT",
        "interestAmount": "0.01",
        "interstType": "first",
        "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
        "cTime": "1695624061276",
        "uTime": "1695624061276"
      }
    ],
    "maxId": "1",
    "minId": "1"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
resultListListList
> symbolStringTrading pair
> interestIdStringInterest ID
> interestAmountStringAmount of interest
> dailyInterestRateStringDaily interest rate
> interstTypeStringType of interest
first: Interest on initial borrowing
scheduled: scheduled interest
> interestCoinStringInterest coin
> loanCoinStringBorrowing coin
> cTimeStringCreation time, millisecond timestamp
> uTimeStringUpdate time, millisecond timestamp
maxIdStringMax ID of current search result
minIdStringMin ID of current search result, use: idLessThan=minId in the next query