Get Isolated Borrow History
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/borrow-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/borrow-history?symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1695336324000" -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pairs, BTCUSDT
|loanId
|String
|No
|Borrowing ID (accurate matching of single entry)
|coin
|String
|No
|Coin
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, Unix millisecond timestamps
|endTime
|String
|No
|End time, Unix millisecond timestamps
Maximum interval between start and end times is 90 days
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|For turning pages. No setting is needed when querying for the first time. Set to to smallest loanId returned from the last query when searching for data in the second page and other paged. Data smaller than the loanId entered will be returned. This is designed to shorten the query response time.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695624081817,
"data": {
"resultList": [
{
"loanId": "1",
"coin": "USDT",
"borrowAmount": "1",
"borrowType": "manual_loan",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"cTime": "1695624061276",
"uTime": "1695624061276"
}
],
"maxId": "1",
"minId": "1"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|resultList
|List
|List
|> symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|> loanId
|String
|ID
|> coin
|String
|Borrowed coin
|> amount
|String
|Borrowed amount
|> borrowType
|String
|Type of borrowing
auto_loan: Auto-loan
manual_loan: manual_loan
|> cTime
|String
|Creation time, millisecond timestamp
|> uTime
|String
|Update time, millisecond timestamp
|maxId
|String
|Max ID of current search result
|minId
|String
|Min ID of current search result, use:
idLessThan=minId in the next query