Get Cross History Orders
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/history-orders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/history-orders?symbol=BTCUSDT&limit=20&startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694155571000" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pairs, like BTCUSDT
|orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
|enterPointSource
|String
|No
|Order source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Client customized ID
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, Unix millisecond timestamp
|endTime
|String
|No
|End time, Unix millisecond timestamp
Maximum interval between start time and end time is 90 days
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of quiries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|For turning pages. The first query is not passed. When querying data in the second page and the data beyond, the last endId returned in the last query is used, and the result will return data with a value less than this one; the query response time will be shortened.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695636829522,
"data": {
"orderList": [
{
"orderId": "121211212122",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"orderType": "limit",
"enterPointSource": "API",
"clientOid": "myClientOid001",
"loanType": "normal",
"price": "32111",
"side": "nuy",
"status": "filled",
"baseSize": "0.01",
"quoteSize": "1000",
"priceAvg": "32111",
"size": "0.01",
"amount": "1000",
"force": "gtc",
"cTime": "1695629859821",
"uTime": "1695629890839"
}
],
"maxId": "121211212122",
"minId": "121211212122"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|orderId
|String
|Order no.
|clientOid
|String
|Client customized ID
|size
|String
|Filled quantity
|priceAvg
|String
|Order price
|amount
|String
|Filled quantity
|force
|String
|Order bot
GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled
Post only
FOK: Fill or kill
IOC: Immediate or cancel
|price
|String
|Order price
|enterPointSource
|String
|Order source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
|status
|String
|Order status
init: Initialize, insert DB
new: unfilled, waiting for a match in orderbook
partially_fill: Partially filled
full_fill: Fully filled
cancelled: The order is cancelled
|side
|String
|Direction
sell: Sell
buy: Buy
liquidation_buy: Settlement – buy
liquidation_sell: Settlement – sell
system_epay_buy: Repay by system – buy
system_repay_sell: Repay by system – sell
|baseSize
|String
|Quantity of the base currency
|quoteSize
|String
|Quantity of the quote currency
|orderType
|String
|Order type
limit: limit price
market: market price
|cTime
|String
|Creation time
|uTime
|String
|Updated
|loanType
|String
|Margin order model
normal: place a normal order
autoLoan place an order with auto-borrow
autoRepay place an order with auto-repay
autoLoanAndRepay place an order with auto-borrow and auto-repay