Cross Batch Orders

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/margin/crossed/batch-place-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/batch-place-order"  -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"  -d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","orderList": [{"side":"buy", "orderType":"market", "force":"gtc", "quoteSize":"10000", "loanType":"normal"}]}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pairs, like BTCUSDT
orderListArrayYesOrder entries
orderTypeStringYesOrder type
limit: limit price
market: market price
priceStringNoPrice
loanTypeStringYesMargin order model
normal: place a normal order
autoLoan place an order with auto-borrow
autoRepay place an order with auto-repay
autoLoanAndRepay place an order with auto-borrow and auto-repay
forceStringYesOrder bot
GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled
Post only
FOK: Fill or kill
IOC: Immediate or cancel
baseSizeStringNoMust fill limit and market sell. Sell order presents quantity of based currency (the left coin).
quoteSizeStringNoMust fill market buy. Buy order presents quantity of quote currency (the right coin).
clientOidStringNoCustomized ID
sideStringYesDirection
sell: Sell
buy: Buy
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "successList": [
            {
                "orderId": "121211212122",
                "clientOid": "121211212122"
            }
        ],
        "failureList": [
            {
                "clientOid": "121211212122",
                "errorMsg": "Order Cancelled"
            }
        ]
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293504612"
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
successListArraySuccessful order array
> orderIdStringOrder ID
> clientOidStringClient customized ID
failureListArrayFailed order array
> clientOidStringClient customized ID
> errorMsgStringError information