Cross Batch Orders

symbol String Yes Trading pairs, like BTCUSDT

orderList Array Yes Order entries

orderType String Yes Order type

limit: limit price

market: market price

price String No Price

loanType String Yes Margin order model

normal: place a normal order

autoLoan place an order with auto-borrow

autoRepay place an order with auto-repay

autoLoanAndRepay place an order with auto-borrow and auto-repay

force String Yes Order bot

GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled

Post only

FOK: Fill or kill

IOC: Immediate or cancel

baseSize String No Must fill limit and market sell. Sell order presents quantity of based currency (the left coin).

quoteSize String No Must fill market buy. Buy order presents quantity of quote currency (the right coin).

clientOid String No Customized ID