Cross Batch Orders
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/margin/crossed/batch-place-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/batch-place-order" -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" -d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","orderList": [{"side":"buy", "orderType":"market", "force":"gtc", "quoteSize":"10000", "loanType":"normal"}]}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pairs, like BTCUSDT
|orderList
|Array
|Yes
|Order entries
|orderType
|String
|Yes
|Order type
limit: limit price
market: market price
|price
|String
|No
|Price
|loanType
|String
|Yes
|Margin order model
normal: place a normal order
autoLoan place an order with auto-borrow
autoRepay place an order with auto-repay
autoLoanAndRepay place an order with auto-borrow and auto-repay
|force
|String
|Yes
|Order bot
GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled
Post only
FOK: Fill or kill
IOC: Immediate or cancel
|baseSize
|String
|No
|Must fill limit and market sell. Sell order presents quantity of based currency (the left coin).
|quoteSize
|String
|No
|Must fill market buy. Buy order presents quantity of quote currency (the right coin).
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Customized ID
|side
|String
|Yes
|Direction
sell: Sell
buy: Buy
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"successList": [
{
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122"
}
],
"failureList": [
{
"clientOid": "121211212122",
"errorMsg": "Order Cancelled"
}
]
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|successList
|Array
|Successful order array
|> orderId
|String
|Order ID
|> clientOid
|String
|Client customized ID
|failureList
|Array
|Failed order array
|> clientOid
|String
|Client customized ID
|> errorMsg
|String
|Error information