Cross Batch Cancel Orders
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/margin/crossed/batch-cancel-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/batch-cancel-order" -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" -d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","orderIdList": [{"orderId":"11232132134"},{"clientOid":"mytestOid"}]}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pairs, like BTCUSDT
|orderIdList
|List
|yes
|Order ID list
Either orderId or clientOid
|> orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
Either orderId or clientOid
|> clientOid
|String
|No
|Client customized ID
Either orderId or clientOid
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"successList": [
{
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "BITGET#121211212122"
}
],
"failureList": [
{
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "BITGET#121211212122",
"errorMsg": "Order Cancelled"
}
]
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|successList
|Array
|Successful order array
|> orderId
|String
|Order ID
|> clientOid
|String
|Client customized ID
|failureList
|Array
|Failed order array
|> orderId
|String
|Order ID
|> clientOid
|String
|Client customized ID
|> errorMsg
|String
|Error information