Cross Batch Cancel Orders

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/margin/crossed/batch-cancel-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/batch-cancel-order"  -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"  -d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","orderIdList": [{"orderId":"11232132134"},{"clientOid":"mytestOid"}]}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pairs, like BTCUSDT
orderIdListListyesOrder ID list
Either orderId or clientOid
> orderIdStringNoOrder ID
Either orderId or clientOid
> clientOidStringNoClient customized ID
Either orderId or clientOid
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "successList": [
            {
                "orderId": "121211212122",
                "clientOid": "BITGET#121211212122"
            }
        ],
        "failureList": [
            {
                "orderId": "121211212122",
                "clientOid": "BITGET#121211212122",
                "errorMsg": "Order Cancelled"
            }
        ]
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293504612"
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
successListArraySuccessful order array
> orderIdStringOrder ID
> clientOidStringClient customized ID
failureListArrayFailed order array
> orderIdStringOrder ID
> clientOidStringClient customized ID
> errorMsgStringError information