Get Cross Current Orders

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/open-orders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/open-orders?symbol=BTCUSDT&limit=20&startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694155571000" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pairs, like BTCUSDT
orderIdStringNoOrder ID
clientOidStringNoClient customized ID
startTimeStringNoStart time, Unix millisecond timestamp
endTimeStringNoEnd time, Unix millisecond timestamp
limitStringNoNumber of quiries
Default: 100 entries
idLessThanStringNoFor turning pages. The first query is not passed. When querying data in the second page and the data beyond, the last loanId returned in the last query is used, and the result will return data with a value less than this one; the query response time will be shortened.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695636829522,
    "data": {
        "orderList": [
            {
                "orderId": "121211212122",
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "orderType": "limit",
                "enterPointSource": "API",
                "clientOid": "myClientOid001",
                "loanType": "normal",
                "price": "32111",
                "side": "nuy",
                "status": "filled",
                "baseSize": "0.01",
                "quoteSize": "1000",
                "priceAvg": "32111",
                "size": "0.01",
                "amount": "1000",
                "force": "gtc",
                "cTime": "1695629859821",
                "uTime": "1695629890839"
            }
        ],
        "maxId": "1",
        "minId": "1"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
symbolStringTrading pair
orderIdStringOrder no.
clientOidStringClient customized ID
sizeStringFilled quantity
priceAvgStringOrder price
amountStringFilled quantity
forceStringOrder bot
GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled
Post only
FOK: Fill or kill
IOC: Immediate or cancel
priceStringOrder price
enterPointSourceStringOrder source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
statusStringOrder status
init: Initialize, insert DB
new: unfilled, waiting for a match in orderbook
partially_fill: Partially filled
full_fill: Fully filled
cancelled: The order is cancelled
sideStringDirection
sell: Sell
buy: Buy
liquidation_buy: Settlement – buy
liquidation_sell: Settlement – sell
system_epay_buy: Repay by system – buy
system_repay_sell: Repay by system – sell
baseSizeStringQuantity of the base currency
quoteSizeStringQuantity of the quote currency
orderTypeStringOrder type
limit: limit price
market: market price
cTimeStringCreation time
uTimeStringUpdated
loanTypeStringMargin order model
normal: place a normal order
autoLoan place an order with auto-borrow
autoRepay place an order with auto-repay
autoLoanAndRepay place an order with auto-borrow and auto-repay