Skip to main content

Get Cross Order Fills

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/fills
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/fills?symbol=BTCUSDT&limit=20&startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694155571000" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pairs, like BTCUSDT
orderIdStringNoOrder ID
idLessThanStringNoMatch order ID, relative parameters of turning pages. The first query is not passed. When querying data in the second page and the data beyond, the last fillId returned in the last query is used, and the result will return data with a value less than this one; the query response time will be shortened.
startTimeStringYesStart time, Unix millisecond timestamp
endTimeStringNoEnd time, Unix millisecond timestamp
Maximum interval between start time and end time is 90 days
limitStringNoNumber of quiries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695636829522,
    "data": {
        "fills": [
            {
                "orderId": "121211212122",
                "tradeId": "121211212122",
                "orderType": "limit",
                "side": "nuy",
                "priceAvg": "32111",
                "size": "0.01",
                "amount": "1000",
                "tradeScope": "taker",
                "cTime": "1695629859821",
                "uTime": "1695629890839",
                "feeDetail": {
                        "deduction": "yes",
                        "feeCoin": "BGB",
                        "totalDeductionFee": "-0.017118519726",
                        "totalFee": "-0.017118519726"
                    }
            }
        ],
        "maxId": "121211212122",
        "minId": "121211212122"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
symbolStringTrading pair
orderIdStringOrder no.
tradeIdStringTransaction detail ID
sizeStringFilled quantity
priceAvgStringOrder price
amountStringFilled quantity
sideStringDirection
sell: Sell
buy: Buy
liquidation_buy: Settlement – buy
liquidation_sell: Settlement – sell
system_epay_buy: Repay by system – buy
system_repay_sell: Repay by system – sell
orderTypeStringOrder type
limit: limit price
market: market price
tradeScopeStringTrader tag
taker: Taker
maker: Maker
cTimeStringCreation time, millisecond timestamp
uTimeStringUpdate time, millisecond timestamp
feeDetailArrayTransaction fee details
> deductionBooleanDiscount or not
> feecoinCodeStringCoin for transaction fee
> totalDeductionFeeStringTotal discounted transaction fee
> totalFeeStringTotal transaction fee