Get Cross Order Fills
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/fills
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/fills?symbol=BTCUSDT&limit=20&startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694155571000" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pairs, like BTCUSDT
|orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Match order ID, relative parameters of turning pages. The first query is not passed. When querying data in the second page and the data beyond, the last fillId returned in the last query is used, and the result will return data with a value less than this one; the query response time will be shortened.
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, Unix millisecond timestamp
|endTime
|String
|No
|End time, Unix millisecond timestamp
Maximum interval between start time and end time is 90 days
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of quiries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695636829522,
"data": {
"fills": [
{
"orderId": "121211212122",
"tradeId": "121211212122",
"orderType": "limit",
"side": "nuy",
"priceAvg": "32111",
"size": "0.01",
"amount": "1000",
"tradeScope": "taker",
"cTime": "1695629859821",
"uTime": "1695629890839",
"feeDetail": {
"deduction": "yes",
"feeCoin": "BGB",
"totalDeductionFee": "-0.017118519726",
"totalFee": "-0.017118519726"
}
}
],
"maxId": "121211212122",
"minId": "121211212122"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|orderId
|String
|Order no.
|tradeId
|String
|Transaction detail ID
|size
|String
|Filled quantity
|priceAvg
|String
|Order price
|amount
|String
|Filled quantity
|side
|String
|Direction
sell: Sell
buy: Buy
liquidation_buy: Settlement – buy
liquidation_sell: Settlement – sell
system_epay_buy: Repay by system – buy
system_repay_sell: Repay by system – sell
|orderType
|String
|Order type
limit: limit price
market: market price
|tradeScope
|String
|Trader tag
taker: Taker
maker: Maker
|cTime
|String
|Creation time, millisecond timestamp
|uTime
|String
|Update time, millisecond timestamp
|feeDetail
|Array
|Transaction fee details
|> deduction
|Boolean
|Discount or not
|> feecoinCode
|String
|Coin for transaction fee
|> totalDeductionFee
|String
|Total discounted transaction fee
|> totalFee
|String
|Total transaction fee